Bro, the Miami accent is like, super sexy according to this new study

Talk Miami to me, papi. This seems to be the consensus among a large portion of the internet—at least according to a new study conducted by consumer opinion platform Brandwatch and commissioned by the online casino and sportsbook review website PennStakes.com.

Using data collected between February 2023 and February 2024, the "social listening" research study aimed to discern which accents are the most attractive across the U.S., and the "Miami" accent ranked number seven on the list.

Whether you love it or hate it, anyone who's lived here long enough tends to adopt some degree of the Miami dialect (it's actually called Miami English, according to a distinguished linguistics professor). Whether or not we speak any Spanish, most of us also sprinkle in some Miami slang here and there, too.

The Miami accent is sing-songy, with a heavy "L" sound and a high dose of Spanglish. It's certainly distinct, but is it sexy?

According to the research, it's at least more attractive than the Chicago, Minnesotan and New Orleans accents, which ranked below us in that order. On the other hand, the Midwestern and Boston accents ranked just above Miami. I mean, really? The Southern accent, a quintessential American drawl, ranked at the top.

So how did the study come to its findings? Analyzing the top 50 most common accents, Brandwatch highlighted every mention of each accent online over the past year, breaking down how many of these posts were praising the accent in some way. Any online post mentioning the accent alongside words such as attractive, sexy, charming and many more, were counted to create the final figure. The higher the figure, the more attractive the accent.

These were the keywords they used: "sexiest" OR "charming" OR "attractive" OR "sexy" OR "hot" OR "erotic" OR "naughty" OR "provocative” OR "seductive" OR "sensual" OR "sensuous" OR "suggestive" OR "titillating." Check out the rest of the rankings below,

Top 10 most attractive accents in America