Calvin Harris, Peggy Gou to headline Ultra Music Festival 2024

Miami’s massive electronic fest has unveiled the Phase 1 lineup for its 24th edition at Bayfront Park.

On the heels of 2023’s sold-out festival at Bayfront Park, Ultra is set to return to its longtime home on the waterfront in 2024 with yet another massive lineup of electronic music’s biggest stars and heroes of the underground. The Phase 1 lineup for Ultra’s 24th edition has arrived, and it’s off to a very solid start.

At the top of the bill, Calvin Harris will make a much-anticipated comeback at Ultra Miami, gracing the stage for the first time since 2013. Korean-born, Berlin-based breakout star Peggy Gou will make her global Resistance debut, while Fisher and Chris Lake are set to play together as their Under Construction project for the first time.

Additional headliners announced today include Afrojack, Black Tiger Sex Machine presents The Anime Show, David Guetta, Excision, Gryffin, Hardwell, Martin Garrix, Nora En Pure, Oliver Heldens, Slander, Svdden Death, Tiësto, Vintage Culture and Zeds Dead.

Photograph: Courtest Ultra Music Festival/Doug Van Sant Photography

Aside from Peggy Gou, Ultra’s tightly curated underground offshoot Resistance will feature headlining performances from Adam Beyer, Adriatique, Amelie Lens, Camelphat, Dubfire b2b Ilario Alicante, Eric Prydz, Joris Voorn b2b Kölsch, Nina Kraviz, Reinier Zonneveld (live), and Sasha_John Digweed.

As usual, Ultra 2024 caps off Miami Music Week, going down over three days from Friday, March 22 to Sunday, March 24. Tier 1 tickets and payment plan options have already sold out, but limited tier 2 tickets are available now.

Over 165,000 fans from more than 100 countries swarmed Bayfront Park for Ultra 2023, and the #ULTRALIVE stream reached 42 million viewers across the weekend. Check out the full Phase 1 lineup for 2024’s festival below, listed in alpha order.

Photograph: RUDGR.COM Ultra Music Festival 2023

Ultra Music Festival 2024 Phase 1 Lineup

Adam Beyer

Adriatique

Afrojack

Amelie Lens

ARTBAT

Black Tiger Sex Machine presents The Anime Show

Calvin Harris

Camelphat

David Guetta

Dubfire b2b Ilario Alicante

Eric Prydz

Excision

FISHER and Chris Lake UNDER CONSTRUCTION

Gryffin

Hardwell

Joris Voorn b2b Kölsch

Martin Garrix

MASTERHAND (SVDDEN DEATH, Space Laces, and Eptic)

Nina Kraviz

Nora En Pure

Oliver Heldens

Peggy Gou

Reinier Zonneveld

Sasha_John Digweed

SLANDER

SVDDEN DEATH

Tiësto

Vintage Culture

Zeds Dead