Celebrity chef Michael Mina is opening a new Greek restaurant in Miami

He’s known for his meatcentric concepts in these parts, and now celebrity chef Michael Mina is adding Mediterranean cuisine to his repertoire with Ornos Estiatorio, his new Greek restaurant opening at Aventura Mall. Slated to debut on September 29, Ornos is a joint venture with Girair “Jerry” Goumroian and chef Nikolaos Georgousis, the duo who owns and operates Méraki Grill in Las Vegas.

Ornos, named for the Greek beach that inspired it, will be a sweeping, 160-foot space in the mall’s outdoor section, featuring all the trappings of a restaurant designed to make you feel like you’re dining along the Aegean. Think a neutral color palette accented with shades of blue and modern furniture that’s made to look rustic and salvaged from the sea.

The ocean theme extends beyond the aesthetics to the seafood-heavy menu and the inception of Miami’s first fish sommelier, a peculiar title Mina introduced at his namesake restaurant at the Four Seasons Resort Oahu. This person will be responsible for sourcing fish from the Aegean sea, procuring local seafood and educating customers on what they’re eating. As for the rest of the menu, diners will be pleased to find a long list of meat and veggie Greek staples, from mezze spreads and lamb chops to burgers, plus Mediterranean wine and beer.

Ornos, chef Mina’s second restaurant at the mall (his first is International Smoke with chef Ayesha Curry), will open for dinner Tuesday through Sunday, from 5pm to 10pm. Brunch and lunch will be announced soon.

