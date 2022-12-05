Check out all the new seasonal specials at Time Out Market Miami

Marshmallow Hot Cocoa Cookie from The Blakery at Time Out Market Miami

The first full week of December is upon us, and that bodes well for anyone who happens to be in Miami. Finally, Art Basel crowds are dissipating along with the humidity, and it’s only a couple more weeks until we can set our Out of Office messages and gorge on holiday cheer.

Speaking of which, Time Out Market officially launches its seasonal menu today! Running through January 5, the fresh batch of dishes and drink specials has been specially designed to satisfy all your festive cravings. The South Beach food hall will also host two themed Family Brunches (Dec 10, 11) complete with free holiday movie screenings and kid-friendly specials.

To kick off the holidays, The Blakery founder Blake Warman has Willy Wonka’d a never-before-seen Marshmallow Hot Cocoa Cookie ($6) creation that’s every bit as good as it sounds: The hot cocoa-infused base is loaded up with mini marshmallows and stuffed with a chocolate marshmallow before getting topped off with holiday sprinkles. Look out for three additional Holiday flavors throughout December.

Photograph: Deyson Rodriguez Smothered Chicken with Cornbread Stuffing from Chick'n Jones at Time Out Market Miami

At Chick'n Jones, it only takes one bite of Chef Amaris Jones’ signature hot-honey crispy chicken sandwich to ditch your diet forever. This holiday season, the star chef is serving up a highly comforting holiday dish: Smothered Southern Fried Chicken with Cornbread Stuffing ($21). If you can’t make it home to hug mom this year, Chick'n Jones really is the next best thing.

Family Brunch special: The kid-sized Chicken Tenders and Waffles ($10) dish is a serious crowd-pleaser featuring crispy fried chicken tenders and a vanilla waffle drizzled with maple syrup.

James Beard Award-winner Michelle Bernstein and the folks behind one of Miami’s most acclaimed bars, Sweet Liberty, serve up a taste of wholesome Americana with handcrafted burgers, shakes and fries. For the holidays, get your hands on a Coquito Shake ($15), a riff on the iconic Puerto Rican holiday cocktail made with a rum blend, coconut gelato, condensed milk, cinnamon and nutmeg and topped with whipped cream, toasted coconut shavings and a roasted cinnamon stick.

Family Brunch special: Little Liberty’s non-alcoholic Chocolate Brownie Crush ($8) features chocolate ice cream, milk and a fresh baked brownie topped with whipped cream and chocolate sprinkles.

Photograph: Deyson Rodriguez

If you’re looking for a proper holiday dinner, look no further than Lur. The Basque concept helmed by Michelin-vet Aitor Garate Berasaluze presents a celebratory Pumpkin & Tenderloin Risotto ($23) that brings together creamy arborio rice and grilled Angus tenderloin for a meal that will leave you feeling full in all the best ways.

Family Brunch special: Lur’s kid-friendly Patatas Bravas with Fried Eggs ($15) are made with potatoes, hot sauce and eggs and also double as a tasty app.

Tyler Dabestani’s artisanal sandwich shop elevates the humble lunch classic with thoughtfully sourced ingredients and inventive combinations. This month at Necessary Purveyor, it’s all about the Holiday Turkey Sandwich ($14). Turkey, thick-cut hickory smoked bacon, cranberry, arugula and Dukes mayo are generously layered on a crunchy baguette.

Family Brunch special: The Grilled Cheese with Cranberry & Bacon ($12) fuses together turkey, thick-cut hickory smoked bacon and cranberry with gooey cheddar cheese for a kid-friendly hand-held.

Photograph: Deyson Rodriguez

With its new Pepp & Peppers pie ($17.98 inc. tax), Neapolitan pros PizzElla upgrade their staff-favorite Pepperoni & Hot Honey by adding pickled shishito peppers. The red and green motif is festive but not without purpose: The addition of the shishitos gives the pie just a little extra kick, though overall it’s still pretty mild.

Indulge in a guilt-free meal inspired by a typical Venezuelan Christmastime recipe at Plants & Bowls. The seasonal Organic Chicken Salad Arepa ($14) is comprised of a chia and flaxseed arepa shell stuffed with organic sheered chicken, diced carrots and potatoes, and sweet peas mixed with tangy Greek yogurt.

Family Brunch special: The Cheese or Cheese with Plantain Tequeños ($12) feature five chia and Curcuma dough tequeños filled with either white cheese or white cheese and plantain.

Equal parts indulgent and eco-conscious, The Rogue Panda redefines our approach to plant-based dining, this time with its seasonal Taiwanese Popcorn Mushrooms ($12). Inspired by the vibrant street food of Taiwan, crispy oyster mushrooms are seasoned with an addictive savory-sweet spice blend for a truly festive flavor bomb.

Family Brunch special: TRP’s Cold Sesame Noodles ($10.50) are coated in a creamy sesame chili crisp sauce and topped with sliced cucumbers, carrots, pumpkin seeds and scallions.

Photograph: Deyson Rodriguez

Seasonal Drink Specials

White Christmas Sangria ($13)

St. Germaine, simple syrup and a squeeze of lemon topped with Prosecco and garnished with fresh Christmas fruit (rosemary sprig, cranberries, pomegranate seeds, lime wheel)

The Scrooge ($13)

Vodka, rosemary simple syrup, muddled blackberries and lemon juice shaken and served over fresh ice with a sprig of torched rosemary

Fig & Rum Old Fashioned ($13)

Añejo rum, fig syrup and walnut bitters stirred and served over fresh ice with an orange peel twist and dark cherry

Santa's Punch (non-alcoholic) ($8)

Cranberry, hibiscus syrup and lemon juice topped with elderflower tonic

Green Grinch (non-alcoholic) ($8)

Kiwi puree, lime juice and pineapple syrup topped with ginger ale