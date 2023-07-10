Dawn of a New Donut: The Salty debuts its Wynwood flagship this weekend

What began as a humble Miami pop-up shop in 2015 has since expanded to nine locations across seven cities, with more on the way. Now, just steps from its longtime Wynwood location, The Salty Donut is set to expand its Miami footprint with a new flagship kitchen and shop that officially opens on Friday, July 14.

A haven for discerning donut lovers, the new, 2,700 square-foot facility boasts enhanced features such as a large window offering a view into The Salty’s production kitchen and donut-making process, and a private board room equipped with a TV that guests can book for parties, meetings, special events or to partake in donut-making classes.

Photograph: Courtesy The Salty Donut

Compared to 725 square feet at the original shop, the new flagship also allows for ample seating, communal tables and plenty of space to hang out or get some work done (don’t sleep on the Salty Donut coffee blend by Intelligentsia). A proper pick-up window for app orders and a grab-and-go fridge for quick drinks round out the new specs.

To commemorate the occasion, the beloved Miami shop is rolling out a limited-time donut flavor during the opening weekend (Friday, July 14 through Sunday, July 16), both in-store and through the Salty app. In addition to the Wynwood-exclusive Funfetti Celebration donut, they're announcing surprise giveaways via The Salty's Instagram this week.

Along with the Wynwood flagship and its South Miami donut outpost, a third Miami location of The Salty is slated to open soon in Coconut Grove, though no official date has been announced.