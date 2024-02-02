Miami
Timeout

Newport Fishing Pier, Sunny Isles Beach
Photograph: Courtesy The Sunny

Dine above the ocean at this epic 17-course omakase on a historic Miami fishing pier

Reservations are now open for a new spring pop-up in Sunny Isles Beach.

Falyn Wood
Written by
Falyn Wood
He’s been dubbed “the most aggressively cool sushi chef in New York City,” and now the renowned sushi master behind Sushi By Bou, David Bouhadana, is slated to bring his talents to Newport Pier in Sunny Isles Beach this spring.

Starting Friday, February 16, Sunset Sushi takes up residence on the historic pier behind the forthcoming boutique hotel The Sunny. The intimate pop-up sushi counter teases a diverse food and beverage program at the hotel that will eventually feature six restaurants.

Sunset Sushi Miami (the concept already has a highly rated location in Boca Raton) is the only restaurant in Miami-Dade perched above the water on a fishing pier, and the first omakase in sleepy Sunny Isles. Aside from its unique location, though, Sunset Sushi offers an enticing culinary experience helmed by Bouhadana. 

Sunset Sushi
Photograph: Courtesy Sunset Sushi

Stroll the historic fishing pier before sitting down to one of three nightly seatings (5, 7 and 9pm) for a traditional chef’s choice tasting menu in a more relaxed and approachable waterfront atmosphere. Starting at $160, the 15 to 17-course omakase adventure is comprised of fish flown in daily from Tokyo’s Toyosu Market. The meal takes around two hours from start to finish, and a la carte items and beverages are available for an additional cost.

Sunset Sushi
Photograph: Courtesy Sunset Sushi

Seats at Sunset Sushi are currently available to book online via Resy from Tuesday through Saturday starting February 16. All reservations for eight or more guests are considered fully private. Parties of fewer than eight are semi-private. The Sunset Sushi Miami pop-up is located at 16501 Collins Avenue in Sunny Isles Beach this spring.

