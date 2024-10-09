Download these apps and use your cell phone as a walkie-talkie during the hurricane

No matter how ready you think you are for a hurricane—batteries, water, beer—nothing quite prepares you for losing cell reception. NO WI-FI? How are you going to check Instagram? Or, worst yet, what will you do when you can’t reach your family and friends during Hurricane Milton?

While the hurricane is not forecasted to hit South Florida, people in Miami should expect heavy rains, possible tropical storm winds and localized flooding (a flood watch is in place for Miami-Dade County until Thursday). Such conditions are prime for power outages, especially in areas with exposed powerlines. That said, don't rule out the likelihood of losing cell service, too.

Fortunately, there are apps that allow you to use your cell phone as a walkie-talkie or two-way radio, some while on Wi-Fi and others so long as you have a network connection—even if it’s just 3G. Below is a list of iPhone- and Android-compatible applications to download before Hurricane Milton hits.

WalkieTalkie

This native Samsung app allows two or more Galaxy Watch users to have instant conversations

Free; Download for Galaxy Watch

Free live voice over any network or Wi-Fi connection

Cross-platform compatible (iPhone, iPad)

Allows you to replay messages later even if your phone is off

Free; Download for iPhone and Android

Voxer Walkie Talkie Messenger

Free live voice-over Wi-Fi, 3G and 4G

Cross-platform compatible (iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch)

Allows you to save and replay messages later

Push-to-talk lets you talk and send photos and videos instantly

Free; Download for iPhone and Android

Two Way: Walkie Talkie

No signup required

Uses minimal battery while running in the background

Free; Download for Android