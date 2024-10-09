Miami flights cancelled: the full list of Hurricane Milton airport disruption to know

Hurricane Milton reached maximum sustained wind speeds of 180 miles per hour on Monday night, making it one of the strongest Atlantic hurricanes ever. Though it had been downgraded from a Category 5 storm to Category 4 by Tuesday morning, Floridians are on high alert right now—as they should be.

Hurricane, Tropical Storm and Storm Surge warnings have been issued all across the state and 30 counties have issued mandatory evacuation warnings, resulting in one of Florida's largest evacuation procedures on record. Meanwhile, towns along Florida’s Gulf Coast are still reeling from Hurricane Helene, which brought destructive levels of storm surge less than two weeks ago.

Clearly, now’s not the best time to be traveling to or from the Sunshine State. But if you’re currently traveling or have an upcoming flight you’re not sure about, we’ve put together this handy reference guide to make life a little easier. Keep reading for everything you need to know about Hurricane Milton-related flight cancellations and other travel disruptions in Miami right now.

The latest on Hurricane Milton’s path in Florida

Milton is expected to make landfall in Sarasota as a Category 4 hurricane overnight on Wednesday, October 9. As of 5am Eastern, Milton was a Category 5 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 160 miles per hour, traveling NE at a speed of 16 miles per hour. Here’s the latest projections and key messages from the NOAA.

Hurricane Milton tracker

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) website has all of the most accurate and critical information in one regularly updated Hurricane Milton hub page. You can find the latest forecast, satellite imagery, key warning messages and more by refreshing the page, which gets updated at least every 6 hours at 5am, 11am, 5pm and 11pm EDT, and usually more frequently as the storm gets closer.

Florida airports impacted by Hurricane Milton

Here are the latest Florida airport updates as of Wednesday morning:

Miami International Airport remains open and has advised travelers to check with their airlines for the latest flight information.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport remains open and has advised travelers to check with their airlines for the latest flight information.

PBI will suspend flight operations on Wednesday at 9pm and reopen when safe to do so. Check directly with your airline for flight updates.

Tampa International Airport closed at 9am on Tuesday and will provide updates on social media.

St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport closed on Tuesday after the last flight left. All flights are cancelled Wednesday and Thursday.

RSW is closed on Wednesday and Thursday. Airlines, car rental agencies and parking facilities are not operating. The airport plans to resume operations on Friday, October 11 but this will depend on local conditions.

Orlando International Airport has suspended commercial operations as of 8am Wednesday and will resume as soon as it's safe.

JAX remains open and advises travelers to check with their airlines for the latest flight information.

How to check your flight status at MIA

Miami International Airport has advised travelers to check with their airlines for the latest flight information. The airport has its own flight tracker tool powered by OAG Flightview data, which allows you to check for real-time updates. FlightAware is also a popular, reliable and free online tool for quickly tracking flight information.

Other transport disruptions to be aware of in Miami

Wondering what’s going on with trains and popular attractions throughout Florida? Here are some additional disruptions to be aware of in Miami and beyond.

