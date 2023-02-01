Everything we know about the Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour 2023 stop in Miami

The last time we saw Beyoncé perform live was also the first time we saw Beyoncé perform live. The year was 2016 and it was the opening show of her epic Formation World Tour at Marlins Park. Our seats were nosebleed, and we attended last minute with a group of loosely connected girlfriends. By the end, though, we left that stadium bonded by the knowledge of one undeniable truth: Beyoncé is queen.

That was Bey’s last headlining tour, and today we’ve been blessed with news of the singer’s 2023 comeback, the Renaissance World Tour. Yes, it’s massive, crossing the globe from Stockholm to New Orleans with two legs and more than 40 performances between May and September. And yes, she will grace Miami with her presence. So let’s break down all the pertinent information below.

When is the Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour 2023 Miami?

Beyoncé makes her stop in Miami midway through the second leg of her Renaissance World Tour, on Friday, August 18, 2023.

What venue is the tour being held at in Miami ?

The Renaissance World Tour will stop in Miami at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. It's the home field for the Miami Dolphins and the Miami Hurricanes, as well as home to the Miami Open. It has a permanent seating capacity of more than 65,000 and parking for more than 25,000.

How to get tickets for the Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour 2023 Miami

Pre-registration to purchase tickets for the Miami show is currently open. Detailed instructions for pre-registering via Ticketmaster can be found online here. The deadline to register for tickets to the Miami concert is Thursday, February 9 at 11:59pm ET. Once you've registered, a lottery-style process will determine which registered fans will receive a unique access code or be put on the waitlist to purchase tickets.

The type of registration you sign up for (BeyHive Verified Fan, Citi Verified Fan or Verified Fan Onsale) will determine how quickly you can potentially "get in line" for tickets, with BeyHive ticketing beginning Monday, February 6. The key takeaway, for now, should be to pre-register and check your emails regularly for updates on the next steps.