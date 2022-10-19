A much-anticipated precursor to the holidays in Miami, Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden’s immersive NightGarden installation will return for a fourth season this November, promising even more psychedelic scenery, cutting-edge technology and interactive experiences running through the New Year.

This time around, NightGarden presenter Kilburn Live has teamed up with award-winning production agency Fever to dream up and build out an impressive lineup of fresh and returning multi-sensory activations that incorporate larger-than-life lighting displays, advanced special effects, motion-sensing technology, state-of-the-art outdoor holograms and shadow sculptures.

Photograph: Sharon Sipple

Spanning 83 acres of enchanted tropical trails, the full NightGarden experience takes anywhere from 60 to 90 minutes as visitors explore a neon playground of secret sunken ponds, hidden fairy worlds, giant swaying dandelion fields and the rainbow-colored Orchid Bridge. Chock-full of photo-worthy moments and interactive pit stops, NightGarden invites guests to frolic in magical “snowfall,” and yes, Archie will be there to once again reprise his role as your favorite wise-talking tree.

NightGarden’s Fairy Quest activation also returns this year, utilizing augmented reality via the FairyScope app to take guests on a guided quest to recover the Fairy Queen’s lost subjects, stashed in various parts of the sprawling gardens. As usual, food trucks will be on-site to satiate the masses, and New Year’s Eve will bring another epic fireworks show for the whole family to enjoy.

Photograph: Sharon Sipple

The whimsical holiday spectacle will be open four days a week starting Friday, November 11 and running through Sunday, January 8. Tickets can be purchased here and start at $30 for adults and $25 for children ages 10 and younger.