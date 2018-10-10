Five kid-friendly Miami Halloween events

Halloween in Miami can be a sexy affair—unless you’re bringing the kids along. Then, you kind of want the opposite. So rather than risk accidentally bringing the little dudes along to some sort of sexy nurse-themed affair, check out these family-friendly options below and don’t needlessly worry about scaring your child for life.

1. Zoo Boo at Zoo Miami

Zoo Miami gets into the Halloween spirit each year with Zoo Boo. Families and kids are invited to trick-or-treat inside the zoo, where they can also watch the animals receive some special Halloween treats. Expect costume contests, activities and some seriously confused animals. October 27, 28 from 10am–3pm; $19–$23.

2. Not so Scary Halloween at Miami Children’s Museum

The Miami Children’s Museum knows bloody zombies and hatchet-wielding clowns can be a bit much for our little ones. So they throw the annual Not so Scary bash to ensure your kid will actually sleep for the next week. There will be trick or treating, a special toddler room, doughnut decorating, performances and characters roaming the museum’s halls. October 14 from 1–5pm; $50.

3. Spooky Science Monster Mash at Frost Science

Frost Science is getting in the spirit with its second annual Monster Mash. Throughout the day, Frost Science will showcase Halloween-themed experiments (including an opportunity to make your own slime) and provide more spooky encounters spread around the museum’s grounds (last year the fish got their very own carved pumpkin). Guests are highly encouraged to dress up for the day. October 27 from 10:30am–4pm; $20–$29.

4. Hallow Fest at Jungle Island

Jungle Island’s Hallow Fest will have no shortage of stuff to do for both the kids and the parents. Kids will no doubt need a long nap after winding through the hay barrel maze, painting pumpkins, watching animal demonstrations and more. For the parents, a beer garden and spooky cocktails await. All involved should leave satisfied and very much in the Halloween spirit. October 13 from 10am–5pm; $40–$53.

5. Halloween at Gulfstream Park

Gulfstream Park is throwing a huge family-friendly Halloween affair on October 31. The shindig is free. Simply come on down to the Gulfstream compound and enjoy trick or treating, live shows, contests and a “mommy and daddy relaxation station.” Oh, and Gulfstream’s massive pegasus statue is going to spit some fire and do cool stuff. October 31 from 5–8pm; free.

