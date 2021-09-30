Miami
The Vampire Circus
Photograph: Jacob Peterson

Halloween parties in Miami and events for ghoulish fun

Have your pick of drive-thru celebrations, pet-friendly festivities and more of the best Halloween parties in Miami

Remember last Halloween in Miami, when you trick-or-treated from your car and wore your costume to Zoom with friends? OK, maybe your celebrations were not as isolated but the spooky holiday did look a lot different than what we’re expecting this year. While some of the themed drive-throughs are back, we also have more familiar happenings to look forward to, including late-night parties in South Beach, and new family-friendly experiences should you be scoping out things to do with your kids in Miami this Halloween. Now, who’s ready to dress up and get down? Below, the best Halloween parties in Miami and events you shouldn’t miss.

RECOMMENDED: Halloween in Miami

Miami’s best Halloween parties and events 2021

Pirates of the Wharf
Photograph: Courtesy The Wharf

1. Pirates of the Wharf

  • Things to do
  • Quirky events
  • Overtown

The waterfront Wharf is embracing its inner pirate this Halloween. Costumes are just about mandatory at the “Pirates of the Wharf” party. Expect plenty of dancing, booze, Caribbean-inspired food and maybe a pirate or two. Admission is complimentary but table reservations and bottle service are available—and the most efficient way to avoid crowds.

The Vampire Circus
Photograph: Jacob Peterson

2. The Vampire Circus

  • Things to do
  • Performances
  • Aventura

A night at the circus—but make it spooky. Fresh off a worldwide tour, the Vampire Circus returns to Miami for a month-long stint of hair-raising performances, mesmerizing illusions and all kinds of chilling, entertaining fun.

Set in 19th century Bohemia, the story centers on Count Dracula, who's hatching a plan for world domination. His cover? A traveling circus starring his gypsy bodyguards and gang of misfits charged with turning all humans into an army of vampires. Audiences will be entranced by the glittering moon and the creepy cast of characters who will descend on stage throughout the night. Each 90-minute show packs in death-defying acrobatics and boundary-pushing gymnastic routines that'll thrill and amaze. Oct 1–31 at various times

The Biltmore Hotel Halloween Party
Photograph: Courtesy Biltmore Hotel

3. The Biltmore Hotel Halloween Party

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Coral Gables

The eighth-annual masquerade ball returns, and you’ll want to reach for your best-fitting threads for this fancy soiree. In addition to the full buffet and open bar, the Coral Gables property is handing out prizes to the night’s most well-dressed attendees, including an award for the most creative costume, the best couples’ getup and more. Oct 22, 8pm–1am

Haunted Circus Festival: A One Of A Kind Spooky Experience
Photograph: Shutterstock

4. Haunted Circus Festival: A One Of A Kind Spooky Experience

  • Things to do
  • Festivals
  • Ludlam / Tropical Park

From the company that brought us the Museum of Illusions comes the Haunted Circus Festival, a traveling sideshow and carnival filled with all kinds of freakish characters. There’s a chilling circus and an unsolved mystery at the center of the spectacle and it’s up to the audience—you!—to help find the star who’s gone missing. You’ll go home with a creepy souvenir if you successfully break the spell!

Spellbinding quests, pumpkin carving sessions and tarot readings also take place while bizarre acrobatics go on and ghouls and ghosts overtake the ring. The Haunted Circus Festival promises a spooky experience just in time for Halloween, but organizers assure that it’s not too scary and safe for the whole family. Through Oct 31

Howl-O-Ween
Photograph: Courtesy Paws 4 You

6. Howl-O-Ween

  • Kids
  • Festivals
  • Pinecrest

This annual gathering of spooky four-legged friends is for a good cause. Even if the trick or treating, doggy costume contest, raffles and food aren’t enough to get you out the door, the fact that proceeds go to animal rescue organization Paws 4 You should. Your pets will have fun too, zipping around the doggie zone agility course and following the kids around the pumpkin patch.

 

The Horrorland
Photograph: Courtesy the Horrorland

7. The Horrorland

  • Things to do
  • Aventura

For those still avoiding crowds, The Horrorland delivers serious fear factor right to your car.

Returning for a second year, this drive-through haunted house experience rolls into Aventura on most evenings in October. Horrorland is a totally contactless, immersive horror game where guests get to participate from their cars. You’ll drive up and while going at an unhurried three miles per house watch as a freaky horror movie unravels around you. Monsters, ghosts, zombies and all kinds of frightening creatures will jump up when you least expect it as you make your way through seven themed passages. Think a creepy carnival, a zombie apocalypse and a Christmas nightmare. The whole thing takes about 35 minutes—if you can handle it.

Folks are welcome to dress up and bring their pets but absolutely no one or nothing is allowed to exit the vehicle. Advanced ticket purchase is also required (the dead don’t like it when you show up unannounced). Oct 1–31

Barks and Boos at BCC
Photograph: Shutterstock

8. Barks and Boos at BCC

  • Shopping
  • Shopping centers
  • Brickell

Is there anything cuter than pets in costume? We didn’t think so. Overload on adorably dressed dogs (and maybe cats?) at Brickell City Centre’s Barks and Boos event. Animals get full rein of the space while their accompanying adults enjoy complimentary refreshments. Oct 30, 31 11am–2pm

Zoo Boo 2021
Photograph: Courtesy Zoo Miami/Ron Magill

9. Zoo Boo 2021

  • Things to do
  • Quirky events
  • Miami

Combine a day at the zoo with an evening of trick-or-treating at Zoo Miami’s annual Zoo Boo. For two days, families with kids 12 or younger get access to Zoo Miami’s Halloween events, which range from costume contests to special performances and games.

10. The Rocky Horror Picture Show at Pinecrest Gardens

  • Things to do
  • Games and hobbies
  • Pinecrest

Everyone's favorite Halloween cult classic plays on the outdoor screen at Pinecrest Gardens. Dress as your favorite movie character and bring your props—this is a full-on interactive experience. Bites and refreshments will be sold. Oct 28, 8–11pm.

Hal-GLOW-ween at The Yard
Photograph: Courtesy Doral Yard/@treatyoselfeverywhere

11. Hal-GLOW-ween at The Yard

  • Things to do
  • Doral

The Doral Yard stretches its Halloween celebrations over two days, beginning Saturday, October 30, with a pet costume contest. Then on Sunday, it doubles down with a Dia De Los Muertos event, featuring live Mexican folk music and a traditional procession. Happy hour intersects both days of partying and there are plenty of themed drinks to sip on. Oct 30, 3–6pm; Oct 31 5–7:15pm

