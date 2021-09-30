The waterfront Wharf is embracing its inner pirate this Halloween. Costumes are just about mandatory at the “Pirates of the Wharf” party. Expect plenty of dancing, booze, Caribbean-inspired food and maybe a pirate or two. Admission is complimentary but table reservations and bottle service are available—and the most efficient way to avoid crowds.
Remember last Halloween in Miami, when you trick-or-treated from your car and wore your costume to Zoom with friends? OK, maybe your celebrations were not as isolated but the spooky holiday did look a lot different than what we’re expecting this year. While some of the themed drive-throughs are back, we also have more familiar happenings to look forward to, including late-night parties in South Beach, and new family-friendly experiences should you be scoping out things to do with your kids in Miami this Halloween. Now, who’s ready to dress up and get down? Below, the best Halloween parties in Miami and events you shouldn’t miss.
