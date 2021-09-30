For those still avoiding crowds, The Horrorland delivers serious fear factor right to your car.

Returning for a second year, this drive-through haunted house experience rolls into Aventura on most evenings in October. Horrorland is a totally contactless, immersive horror game where guests get to participate from their cars. You’ll drive up and while going at an unhurried three miles per house watch as a freaky horror movie unravels around you. Monsters, ghosts, zombies and all kinds of frightening creatures will jump up when you least expect it as you make your way through seven themed passages. Think a creepy carnival, a zombie apocalypse and a Christmas nightmare. The whole thing takes about 35 minutes—if you can handle it.

Folks are welcome to dress up and bring their pets but absolutely no one or nothing is allowed to exit the vehicle. Advanced ticket purchase is also required (the dead don’t like it when you show up unannounced). Oct 1–31