Five places to try out the tinned fish trend in Miami

If you’ve ever had a tuna sandwich, you’re no stranger to tinned fish—though lately, the pantry staple has taken on a new life. Since the pandemic, shelf-stable, protein-dense and fatty acid-filled seafoods like sardines and razor clams have blown up on TikTok, propelled to stardom with their creatively infused oils and impeccably designed cans (because we all know, the camera eats first).

Whether we were sleeping on it or deliberately swimming against the current, Miami has been (per usual) a bit late on the trend. But thanks to a handful of funky natural wine bars and curated local markets, we children of the sea can now slather our baby toasts and crackers with a variety of tinned fish options, perfect for enjoying with a generous pour or two of good juice. Below, find a few of our favorite spots to dip a toe or dive headfirst into the tinned fish trend in Miami.

Photograph: Courtesy Margot Natural Wine Bar

Downtown’s go-to natty wine bar just welcomed acclaimed pastry chef Hedy Goldsmith onto the team. The two-time James Beard Award finalist has helped them concept a brand new menu featuring an aesthetically pleasing (and equally delicious) tinned fish board. Layer any combination of salmon, anchovy and sardine over whipped butter and a cracker, and place a Fresno chili on top for added spice. 21 SE 2nd Ave



This lowkey North Miami bookshop and café is among the first in Miami to serve the hipster-y delicacy and wins the award for most aesthetic tin spread. Go classic with sardines in olive oil or bold with squid in ink, codfish in Biscayne sauce or mussels in escabeche. All options come with house bread, seaweed butter and burnt lemon to add a bit of zestiness. 12831 W Dixie Hwy



Like your tins to go? Sobremesa, the cozy natural wine store in Miami Shores, sells artful boxes of tinned fish straight from Portugal, which you can also enjoy with a sweet on-premise pour. From trout pate to razor clams in brine, there’s something for every adventurous eater with a bold, savory palate. 170 NE 96th St



Vinya has a great daily happy hour from 3pm to 6pm, when you can pair lesser-known varieties of wine with delicious tapas, like a two-piece anchovy tostada. The salty fish are toned down with a slather of orange honey butter, making them a great launching point for those leaning more tentatively into the trend. 266 Miracle Mile



NIU both sells and serves a few different kinds of tinned delicacies, all imported from Spain. It’s a sporadic specialty on the menu at NIU Kitchen, a guaranteed serve at their Bomba Paella pop-ups, and a great addition to your wine cart at NIU Wine, their adjacent natural wine bar and market. Try one of Chef Deme Loma’s favorites, the pickled mussels or the cockles in brine. 104 NE 2nd Ave

