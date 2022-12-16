Get a legit tattoo without the lifelong commitment at this new Miami shop

Aren’t tattoos—and by extension the people who have them—kind of the coolest? These indelible hand-drawn totems can say so much about someone without the exchange of any actual words. For instance, “I am a confident person capable of making a decision and living with it.”

Sadly, many of us will spend years, decades even, agonizing over whether or not to get a tattoo and what it might look like, only to never pull the trigger. Alas, the pressure is just too much for some of us.

Photograph: Courtesy Ephemeral

Except now, thanks to pioneering tattoo studio Ephemeral, we commitment-phobic, would-be tatted Miamians are officially out of excuses: The city’s first made-to-fade tattoo shop opened its doors in Little River this week.

Launched in 2021, Ephemeral offers the world’s first made-to-fade tattoo ink that looks completely legit but only lasts around a year. Unlike traditional tattoo ink made of larger particles, Ephemeral’s vegan, biodegradable polymers naturally break down over time, shrinking to tiny particles that your body’s immune system completely removes in about nine to 15 months.

Pretty much everything else about Ephemeral tattoos mirrors the conventional version. They’re applied by an artist, with a needle, allowing for the same artistry and self-expression as regular tattoos, minus the scary permanence. Currently, they only offer black ink, though additional colors are in the works.

Ephemeral’s website is chock-full of even more useful information, including detailed descriptions and photos of the fading process, the design process and pricing (small, simple designs start at $195).

Photograph: Courtesy Ephemeral

To get started, book an appointment (which requires a fully refundable deposit) and start collaborating with an artist on your piece ahead of the big day. Street and lot parking are available once you arrive at the studio, which is decked out in soothing icy blue shades and cool curvy furniture. While you're in the area, save some time to explore all the funky, independent shops and restaurants coming up in Little River.

With additional locations in Brooklyn, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Atlanta and Houston, Ephemeral completely opens up the art of tattooing to the 60 million adults in the US who’ve considered getting a tattoo but were too turned off by its permanence. For the already-inked, Ephemeral offers an exciting new way to play with body art. 7924 NE 2nd Ave, Suite 107