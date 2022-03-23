Miami
Timeout

Glossier Miami
Photograph: Kris Tamburello

Glossier is opening its first store in Miami

The brand's first permanent store opens in the Design District.

Virginia Gil
Written by
Virginia Gil
Glossier returns to Miami for good this week. The cult-favorite beauty brand is set to open its first permanent location in the Design District on Thursday, March 24, and it’s going to be glamorous.

As you might recall, Glossier graced us with an adorable tropical pop-up in the spring of 2019, which was by all accounts very successful. It was lush with pops of Art Deco architecture and retro vanity displays. This time around, the brand leans into Miami’s cabana culture, offering a take on the trendy beach club for its Palm Court store (140 NE 39th St, #326).

There are bursts of hot pink and Florida coral keystone (a natural stone quarried right here in the Florida Keys) plus an “underwater room” that takes you below sea level where soft blues and calming marine plant life mimic the world beneath Miami’s beaches. The brand's tagline—You Look Good—adorns the selfie-ready mirror.

Glossier Miami
Photograph: Kris Tamburello

There’s something called a Wet Bar in the center where instead of posting up for cocktails, you’ll convene to try Glossier’s range of skin-care products. The rest—from eyeshadow palettes and lipsticks to tinted moisturizers and serums—is spread out throughout the space to sample. Don't be shy, slather it all on.

In keeping with the ocean theme, Glossier Miami is selling exclusive beach bags  ($30) with $5 from each sale going toward Radical Partners—a Miami-based social impact accelerator aimed at building coalitions that strengthen communities. And here you thought you were just picking up a new tube of Boy Brow.

Glossier Miami
Photograph: Kris Tamburello

