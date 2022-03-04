Crandon Park is a classy beach with postcard views of Key Biscayne. This is 100-percent a locals' park, a family favorite for sandy barbecues and reunions. But there is SO much to do here, especially for nature enthusiasts. Enjoy kid-friendly, hands-on learning at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Biscayne Nature Center, explore the ecosystem with a light hike through Bear Cut Preserve or walk the ruins of the abandoned Crandon Park Zoo.

You could rent kiteboards or paddleboards in Crandon Park North, or circle around the skatepark or carousel at Crandon Park South. But, if vegging out all day is more your speed, Crandon has umbrella, chair and oceanside cabana rentals as well as two delicious beachside restaurants where you can get a plate of paella delivered to you on the sand.