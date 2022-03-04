1. South Pointe Park Pier
Locals and tourists alike love South Point Beach; it’s got the right energy, a diverse crowd and has plenty to eat and do when your skin starts turning a tad too pink. To the south, you’ve got South Pointe Park, which includes picnic areas, a playground, and the famous South Pointe Park Pier, where you can drop a line for fish while watching the cruise ships pass by. During stone crab season, you’ll find plenty of locals hoisting bags of claws and other goodies from nearby Joe’s Take Away for beachside picnics, and if you want to feel a little glamorous, a day bed at Nikki Beach is only steps away.