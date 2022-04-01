Here are some fun ways to celebrate Miami Beach Pride this month

This month marks the return of Miami Beach Gay Pride, one of the city’s happiest celebrations–and there’s really never been a better time to recognize our LGBTQ+ family in Florida than this year. With its original springtime schedule fully in place, attendees can expect a packed 10 days of family-friendly activations, a pool party, the Legends Ball, the flagship three-day Pride festival at Lummus Park and the legendary Pride Parade to close out the incredible festivities. But that’s not all. In addition to the festival’s official celebrations, there are parties and events throughout the city where folks can celebrate Pride off the beach too. Below, are some fun ways to get involved in all things Pride this year.

Time Out Miami’s bimonthly drag bingo gets so extra for Pride. Señorita Athena Dion takes over the stage at Time Out Market Miami for another unforgettable evening. The city’s most in-demand diva keeps you entertained with a speedy two-hour round of bingo, featuring extended #LoudandProud happy hour pricing on cocktails for players and a few $25 Time Out Market cards up for grabs. Games are free to join and groups of all ages and sizes are welcome to try their luck at filling up a card. Apr 7 8–10pm

The restaurant hosts a special Pride edition of regular trivia night, featuring the fabulous Jasmine Pryce Lords as your evening’s host. Test your knowledge of pop culture, sports, music and more for the chance to win gift cards, free bar tabs and other prizes. The game starts at 8pm but arrive by 7:30pm to receive a free welcome cocktail. Apr 5 at 7:30pm

The South Beach hotel partners with Miami Beach Pride for a multidisciplinary exhibition, featuring photography, paintings, poetry and spoken word created by 10 LGBTQ+ artists. The show takes place on Monday in the hotel lobby, where Deejay SmeeJay provides the tunes. Proceeds benefit the participating artists. Apr 4 6:30–8:30pm

Slip on your rollerskates (or blades!) and your brightest ‘fit and boogie down to tunes by DJ Marc Vane at the Design District’s Jungle Plaza. The neighborhood partners with Florida Inline Skating Marathon and Skates.com for this free, pop-experience, featuring food trucks and skate merch available for purchase. Apr 9 7–10pm

Brooklyn’s House of Yes makes its way to Miami for Miami Beach Pride 2022. The ultimate dance party goes down at Pew Pew, where things are bound to get weird, wild and wonderful with the likes of Louie Vega, Eli Escobar, Inbal and others. Apr 9 10pm–4am

Wynwood’s La Otra throws one hot disco party this Pride Week. Dance to tunes by DJs Tommy Hart and Alexis Tucci and stick around for a special performance by The Real Housewives of Miami star Adriana de Moura. A portion of the evening’s proceeds benefits the Pridelines LGBTQ+ Youth Organization. Apr 5 at 9pm