Miami
The Salty x Knaus Berry Farm
Photograph: Courtesy The Salty Donut

Here’s how to get your hands on the Salty Donut x Knaus Berry Farm collab before anyone else

Two of Miami’s best desserts are coming together for a limited time.

Virginia Gil
Written by
Virginia Gil
It’s easy to love the things you can’t have, or can only get for a limited time, like Knaus Berry Farm’s cinnamon rolls, which regularly sell out. The irresistible baked goods you’ll most definitely have to stand in line for always play hard to get. If you’re not waiting in line to get them then you’re waiting for them to come back—the farm and bakery are only open from November through April.

Harder to get your hands on than a Knaus Berry cinnamon roll? One that’s been stuffed into the Salty Donut’s signature 24-hour brioche dough. It’s the annual dessert collab Salty/Knaus fans wait all year for, and the one that verifiably draws crowds and, it goes without saying, always sells out.

But we have some good news: this might be the year you won’t have to wait in line and can still enjoy the sweet taste of victory. 

The Salty x Knaus Berry Farm
Photograph: Courtesy The Salty Donut

This Friday, Salty Donut is introducing a special online ordering system for the very first time, giving die-hards like you the chance to buy the Salty x Knaus Berry Farm bun duo before it officially launches on Monday, March 28 for a full week.

So, how does it work? You’ll log onto the website and place an order during the preview weekend, March 25–28, for pick up the next day. The menu will be updated at 8pm each night so be sure to set an alarm and get those digits ready. This year’s drop, a mini salted caramel sticky bun and a mini cinnamon roll, will be available in all Miami locations (South Miami and Wynwood) as well as Orlando. Good luck!

