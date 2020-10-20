MiamiChange city
Wynwood BID
Photograph: Courtesy Wynwood BID/MBKoeth

Here’s how you can win free stuff in Wynwood all month long

The neighborhood's new social campaign, #FortheWyn, promises loads of great giveaways.

By
Virginia Gil
Wynwood is staying optimistic about the future of dining and going out in our city. This week, the arts and cultural district launches a new social media campaign aimed at getting people out to the area’s business safely. 

RECOMMENDED: Wynwood is Miami’s coolest neighborhood, but not for the reasons you’d expect

So what’s the incentive? Tons of free stuff. The Wynwood BID partnered with restaurants, retail, galleries and other establishments for a month of giveaways—from $100 gift cards to dine to a free month of workouts at CrossFit Wynwood or a spray-paint graffiti class at the Museum of Graffiti. Basically, all of the things you like to do in Wynwood, only they’re free.

Each week brings a new set of challenges that participants will need to complete in order to enter. For instance, on Thursday, October 22, keep an eye out for a post featuring Beaker & Gray. You’ll need to comment and tag your favorite dinner date for a chance to win a three-course meal for two at the restaurant. The giveaway launches today, October 20, and runs through November 13 on @WynwoodMiami. Go enter and good luck! Prizes also double as holiday gifts you didn’t have to go out and by yourself.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Wynwood Miami (@wynwoodmiami) on

