Here’s what Miamians would win a gold medal in, according to themselves

The Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games are in full swing and national pride is peaking as the U.S. leads the way. In Miami, however, we stay humble. We took to social media to gauge what locals consider our top, Olympic-athlete-level skills. Rather than take this opportunity to brag, most of you dear readers went the other direction.

If Miamians were to win a gold medal in something, what would it be? Deftly wielding our cafeteras to make highly potent cafecitos? Staring down hurricanes with little to zero preparation? Or maybe going to the beach like it’s our actual job?

Nearly 350 of you weighed in, and the comments were entertaining, to say the least. Miami, we might not be perfect, but at least we’re self-aware! Keep reading for some of the highlights, and let’s just hope none of these become official Olympic sports anytime soon.

