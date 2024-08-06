Subscribe
Here’s what Miamians would win a gold medal in, according to themselves

Nearly 350 of you weighed in: Miamians are Olympic athletes in bad driving, chancla throwing, being late and more 🥇

Falyn Wood
Written by
Falyn Wood
Editor, Time Out Miami
Chancleta
Photograph: Shutterstock
The Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games are in full swing and national pride is peaking as the U.S. leads the way. In Miami, however, we stay humble. We took to social media to gauge what locals consider our top, Olympic-athlete-level skills. Rather than take this opportunity to brag, most of you dear readers went the other direction.

If Miamians were to win a gold medal in something, what would it be? Deftly wielding our cafeteras to make highly potent cafecitos? Staring down hurricanes with little to zero preparation? Or maybe going to the beach like it’s our actual job?

Nearly 350 of you weighed in, and the comments were entertaining, to say the least. Miami, we might not be perfect, but at least we’re self-aware! Keep reading for some of the highlights, and let’s just hope none of these become official Olympic sports anytime soon.

If Miamians were to win a gold medal in something, what would it be?

  1. Bad driving
  2. Brazilian Butt-Lifting
  3. Beer pong 🏓🍻
  4. Being late
  5. Being shady 😂
  6. Bouginess
  7. Chancleta throwing 🥇
  8. Changing 5 lanes in 50 yards to take an exit
  9. Chisme 😂
  10. Colada shots
  11. Complaining about New Yorkers
  12. Consecutive partying 💃🏻 🕺🏽
  13. Croquetas
  14. Drinking cafecitos
  15. Fastest time making espumita pal cafe
  16. Fastest time to beep once the light turns green
  17. Fraud
  18. Gold-digging
  19. Hablando y comiendo mierda
  20. Iguana hunting
  21. Longest DMV lines
  22. Most beautiful and fit citizenry
  23. Only Fanning
  24. Over-charging
  25. Parking everywhere but a driveway
  26. Plastic surgery
  27. Puteria, chusmeria, chancla throwing, espumita making… the list is long!
  28. Road rage
  29. Saying “dalé” for everything
  30. Skipping lines
  31. Speaking el Spanglish
  32. Talking on speakerphone in public
  33. Tener las patas sucias
  34. They wouldn’t show up on time for the competition anyway
  35. Ventanitas ☕️
  36. Worst customer service
