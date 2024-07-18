Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
Bayshore Club
Photograph: Courtesy Bayshore Club

Where to watch the 2024 Olympics in Miami: 9 best screenings and happenings

Can't make it to Paris for the Olympic Games this summer? Here are the best ways to partake in the festivities around Miami.

Photograph: Courtesy Bayshore Club

Jesse Scott
Written by Jesse Scott
Contributor
Advertising

Queue that majestic theme song: The Olympics are back, baby. The 33rd Summer Olympic Games in Paris return this July 26 through August 11 with a jam-packed schedule including basketball, badminton, beach volleyball and, for the first time, breakdancing, among so much more.

If you’re psyched to watch it all unfold but haven’t booked your nine-hour flight to Paris, don’t fret: Miami likes to party, and celebrating the Olympics is no exception. It’s safe to assume that many of Miami’s best bars will be screening the action. But in the spirit of competition, we’re seeking out only the best of the best spots to watch the Paris Olympics in Miami. 

Cheer on the athletes from a Miami rooftop, marvel at their feats on a giant silver screen—or get more interactive at an Omega sprinting track or Olympic-themed adventure for kids. Here are our gold medal picks for best the best Olympics screenings and happenings around Miami.

Spots to watch the Paris Olympics in Miami

1. Opening Ceremony: North Shore Branch of the Miami-Dade Public Library System

Opening Ceremony: North Shore Branch of the Miami-Dade Public Library System
Opening Ceremony: North Shore Branch of the Miami-Dade Public Library System
Photograph: Alisha Latham, MDPLS

Today will not be a “Shhhhhhh!” vibe at the library, y’all. The North Shore Branch will host an opening ceremony watch party from 1 to 5:30pm on Friday, July 26. Expect free refreshments and a super-kid-friendly vibe. As it’s during the day, this will be a live broadcast of the Paris happenings (versus the replay you’ll see at many bars later that night).

2. IMAX Theatres (multiple locations)

  • Movie theaters
  • South Beach
IMAX Theatres (multiple locations)
IMAX Theatres (multiple locations)
Photograph: Shutterstock

For the first time ever, one of the biggest events on Earth will be syndicated to some of the biggest screens on Earth. Three Miami-area IMAX theatersAMC Aventura 24, Regal South Beach Stadium 18 and AMC Sunset Place 24 in South Miami— will broadcast the opening ceremony live on July 26. If cushy stadium seating is what you seek, consider this your happy place. Beyond the opening ceremony, the AMC spots (Aventura and Sunset Place) will have watch parties for select major events, like the swimming finals on July 27.

Advertising

3. Arlo Wynwood

  • Hotels
  • Wynwood
Arlo Wynwood
Arlo Wynwood
Photograph: Courtesy MaryGold's

Wynwood’s hottest hotel will host a free opening ceremony viewing party on July 26 from 7 to 11pm at its lobby bar with themed bites, drinks and all the action playing on a variety of TVs. Pro-tip: Make sure to RSVP ahead of time for seamless entry. Beyond the opening ceremony, Arlo Wynwood will be showing non-stop Olympics action through August 11. Pop by during its Lucky Hour from 4 to 7pm daily for 50% off wine bottles.

4. Bayshore Club

  • Seafood
  • Coconut Grove
  • price 3 of 4
Bayshore Club
Bayshore Club
Photograph: Courtesy Bayshore Club

With a nonstop buzzy vibe, this open-air Coconut Grove spot by the water is hosting watch parties all Olympics long with stadium-style seating around TVs, a large TV wall, game day bites and handcrafted cocktails for cheering on Team USA (or whichever team you love). In addition to their regular evening hours (open until midnight on Friday and Saturday and until 10pm. otherwise), Bayshore Club opens at 11:30am on weekdays and 10am on weekends for daytime watchers.

Advertising

5. The Goodtime Hotel

  • Hotels
  • South Beach
The Goodtime Hotel
The Goodtime Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy The Goodtime Hotel

The brainchild of David Grutman and Pharrell Williams, the Goodtime Hotel will be, well, a damn good time come Olympics. The Paris events will be broadcast during viewing parties held in the property’s library area. Perhaps you’ll want to pair your Olympics fun with a DJ performance: Forester (July 27) and Chantel Jeffries (August 3) are slated to perform during the Olympics timeframe in the Strawberry Moon pool area. Also, keep an eye on food and drink specials from the restaurant and bar during all games.

Check prices

6. Batch Gastropub

  • Gastropubs
  • Brickell
  • price 2 of 4
Batch Gastropub
Batch Gastropub
Photograph: Courtesy Batch Gastropub

Tucked in Brickell, Batch has 14 big-screen TVs and three projectors. The team has promised some pretty stellar specials whenever the Olympics are live, including five for $30 16-ounce, mix-and-match buckets; $5 draft Bud Lights and $5 Barnburner shots. If the U.S. soccer team resembles what it did in the recent Copa America, you will likely need several Barnburners.

Book online
Advertising

7. American Social

  • American
  • Brickell
  • price 2 of 4
American Social
American Social
Photograph: Courtesy American Social

Dozens of TVs, craft beers and good vibes? AmSo in Brickell is your spot for all of it come Olympics time. Among its specials will be $30 seltzer buckets and $20 beer buckets. This is a stellar spot for the late-night Olympics replay crowd—it’s open until midnight Sunday through Wednesday, 1am on Thursday and 2am on Friday and Saturday. If you find yourself outside of the 305, AmSo has local-ish outposts in Boca Raton and Fort Lauderdale, too.

Book online

8. Olympic Village at Jungle Plaza

  • Shopping
  • Markets and fairs
  • Design District
  • price 2 of 4
Olympic Village at Jungle Plaza
Olympic Village at Jungle Plaza
Photograph: Robin Hill

Swiss luxury watch manufacturer OMEGA promises an immersive experience in and around its Miami Design District location during the Olympics. Within its boutique, there will be a “timekeeping lab” showcasing its Olympics partnership since 1932 and, next door at the Olympic Village in Jungle Plaza, the brand will have an open-to-the-public sprinting track with other themed photo ops and activities. So, bring your running shoes and please stretch.

Advertising

9. Miami Children’s Museum

  • Things to do
  • Miami
Miami Children’s Museum
Miami Children’s Museum
Photograph: Courtesy Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau

If you and your little ones want in on the Olympics action rather than simply watching it, the Miami Children’s Museum is the spot. The museum will have “Olympic Adventure” themed crafts, games and activities for the entire family July 15 through 31. Kids can participate in mini sports events, make their own medals and even participate in a kids relay, among all kids of happenings.

Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising
    Back to Top

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

      Site map
      © 2024 Time Out America LLC and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out America LLC.