How to buy official Taylor Swift merch in Miami for her Eras tour

Ladies and gentlemen of Miami, the much-anticipated Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is finally here!

Whether you will actually be heading to a show at Hard Rock Stadium or not, one thing is for sure: any sort of merch with Swift's face on it is sure to become part and parcel of everyone's wardrobe in the coming months.

As a matter of fact, Swift's team has set up an entire merchandise store pop-up inside the stadium to accommodate for the vast array of fans that are likely preparing for a shopping excursion once the three Miami dates take place on October 18, 19 and 20.

The best part of it all? Fans without concert tickets will still get to purchase merchandise at the store, despite it being located inside the stadium. Keep in mind that non-ticket holders will have to stop by on either Wednesday, October 16 or Thursday, October 17. They will not be able to access the pop-up on show dates.

When is Taylor Swift playing in Miami?

Swift will play three dates in Miami, on October 18, 19 and 20, 2024. The Miami stop falls towards the end of Swift’s second year on The Eras Tour, which kicked off in Glendale, Arizona on March 17, 2023 and has since crossed the globe from Latin America to Asia and Europe. The Eras Tour is scheduled to conclude on December 8, 2024 in Vancouver, Canada.

Where to buy official Taylor Swift merch in Miami

According to officials, there will be no merch shop in the stadium's parking lot or surrounding areas—so if you catch someone selling Swift T-shirts there, rest assured that they are not "official" artist merchandise.

There will be a single Swift merch shop inside the stadium gates that will be accessible by both ticket holders and the general public.

Depending on whether you have a pass or not, you'll be able to access the shop during different days and hours. Here are the details:

- The merch shop will be open to the public (read: folks without concerts tickets) on October 16 and 17 from 10am through 8pm. You will be able to access the destination through parking gate 2 on both days.

- The merch shop will be open to ticket holders only from October 18 through 20, from 4:30pm through midnight daily. Only passes to that night's concert will grant you access to the shop on that specific day.