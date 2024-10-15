Taylor Swift in Miami: what to know about parking, costs and alternatives

When it comes to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Miami, there's no such thing as too much preparation. The record-breaking tour is about to descend on the Magic City for three consecutive nights this weekend, drawing hundreds of thousands of fans from all over the region. If you're feeling a tad overwhelmed by the logistics of it all, that's completely understandable. But just keep in mind that these concerts in Miami are three of more than 150 shows the star has performed across 54 cities worldwide. The Eras Tour is a very sparkly, well-oiled machine and you are basically guaranteed to have a great time.

Still, we want you to have the best time possible, and that includes a smooth entry and exit at the venue. Based on the sheer numbers, you'd be wise to give yourself plenty of wiggle room no matter how you plan to commute to and from Hard Rock Stadium. As a general rule, the earlier you arrive (and leave), the easier time you'll have avoiding the heaviest crowds and traffic. Rideshares are always an option. If you do go that route, the designated rideshare drop-off and pickup area is Lot 30, which has an estimated walk time of 25 minutes to and from the stadium.

If you're set on parking at the stadium (and hopefully, you've already purchased your parking tickets to do so), here's everything you need to know, including whether or not "Tay-gating" is permitted.

Where can you park at the Hard Rock Stadium?

Parking at Hard Rock Stadium for all three nights of the Eras Tour is reserved exclusively for concert attendees. Parking tickets must have been purchased in advance, separately from the concert tickets, and must match the date of the concert tickets. Depending on the type of parking ticket purchased, attendees can park in the Yellow, Black East, Black North, Black South lots at the stadium. You can find a map of stadium parking lots and more parking information on the Hard Rock Stadium website.

How much is parking?

Stadium parking is sold out for all three nights, though you can still find some parking tickets for sale through third-party websites like VividSeats, starting around $80. The Hard Rock Stadium website also has a form you can fill out to request an on-site parking ticket, though not much additional info is provided, including how much parking would cost if your request is accepted. The form asks for your concert ticket information, including the confirmation number and seat location, and response times for the form are quoted at 24 to 48 hours.

Can you ‘Tay-gate’ outside?

Yes! Stadium parking gates open at 3:30pm, so you can begin your tailgate journey then. Only fans with a parking pass and a valid concert ticket may tailgate in stadium parking lots on the date of their concert ticket. Note that there are no listening areas outside the stadium for people without concert tickets, and police patrols will be removing anyone without a ticket from the lots.

Alternative parking near Hard Rock Stadium

If you don't plan to park at the stadium but still want to park nearby, Hard Rock Stadium has two off-site Park & Ride lots offering free shuttles to and from the stadium or all ticketholders. Fans are required to scan their concert ticket before boarding Park & Ride buses for their event day. A passcode is required to purchase a Park & Ride pass. Park & Ride Shuttles will start at 3pm and run through 1am on show days. Check the Hard Rock Stadium website for more information on Park & Ride options.

Aside from Park & Ride, Hard Rock Stadium has designated Lot 14, Lot 15 and Lot 31 for parent drop-off and pickup, if that option is available to you. Parents (or guardians or very kind friends) can drop off and pick up their kiddos on show days. Drop-off opens at 3:30pm and pickup arrival is recommended between 9:30 and 10:30pm, as road closures will go into effect starting at 10:30pm. The stadium recommends using Waze to access the quickest routes around road closures. View the Parent drop-off and pickup map here.

