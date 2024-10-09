I tried out Miami’s most aesthetic yoga studio in Coconut Grove. Here’s what to expect

I tried out the new Mimi Yoga studio in Coconut Grove and here’s everything you might want to know. The new yoga and Pilates destination located at 2829 Bird Ave, Suite 1 is entrepreneurial yogi Mimi Ghandour’s second Miami spot. The Coconut Grove location comes just two years after the opening of Ghandour’s first studio in Wynwood, which was an instant hit for its gorgeous design and challenging yet uplifting flows.

My visit was a media preview designed to give a sneak peek into everything the new location has to offer. So let’s start with the aesthetics. The fact that it’s located in Coconut Grove is perfect. The lush fauna and flora of the neighborhood bring about calm, so even as you walk through the door you can already feel yourself exhaling the chaos of the city. But inside is the real magic.

The combination of mermaid iridescent tiles in the reception room, deep oceanic marbled floors and entryway arches framed by natural wood sets the mood for a serene escape. Not to mention the floating arched mirrors, which are softly backlit and backdropped by deep aqua-green walls. I didn’t have to worry about where to place my items because Mimi’s has ample storage space and cubbies.

The classes were split between 30 minutes of pilates with Marissa (who I recommend if you want a sneakily killer workout) and Mimi herself, who led guests through another 30 minutes of yoga to finish the class. Both sets of exercises focused on strength, self-care and staying in the moment.

As someone who has never attended a Pilates class, I can say I was 100% in the moment. The Bala bangles made any simple movement go a long way. (Let’s just say my glutes were gluting.)

Afterward, Mimi guided us through a flowy and fun sequence. She encouraged us to try our best, constantly reminding us to drop inwards, have fun and be curious. Attempts at handstands and crow poses were made. And if you fell, it was fine—it’s not that serious. It’s fun! Challenging yet mindful, Marissa and Mimi have a skilled way of asking students to show up for themselves while also giving themselves grace.

During the classes, the walls emanate heat. The new Coconut Grove location offers a variety of heated yoga classes, including power, vinyasa and restorative, as well as Yogilates and traditional mat Pilates. All classes, except one non-heated class per week, are heated with infrared heat.

By the end of the class, during our savasana or corpse pose, we all received Mimi’s signature cold rose-oil-infused towel on our foreheads. But don’t feel like you’ll miss out on this yummy aromatic experience—Mimi offers this at the end of every class.

Mats and towels are available to rent and every class is neatly stocked with Pilates props: Bala bangles, Pilates Rings, Pilates balls, yoga blocks and more, depending on the style of the class. The practice room can accommodate up to 50 students and there are two luxe bathrooms with stocked showers for quick rinses, should you want to freshen up.

Mimi Yoga in Coconut Grove is absolutely worth the visit. Melt into the serene atmosphere and dive deep within. As Mimi says, “Your only task is to breathe.”

