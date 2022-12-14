Staying healthy in the 305 requires more than frequent trips to Miami’s best gyms—especially if you’re hitting the best bars in Miami on the reg. A visit to one of the best vegetarian restaurants in Miami is a start, but you’ll want to do more than load up on veggies to really get in shape. For a holistic approach to wellness, try flexing your muscles (and relaxing your mind) with a class at one of the best yoga studios in Miami. From hatha to vinyasa, you're sure to find a style to get you sweating and feeling Zen.