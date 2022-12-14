Without a doubt the most gorgeous studio on this list, Mimi is the first brick-and-mortar hot yoga studio from lifestyle and yoga entrepreneur and certified yoga teacher, Mimi Ghandour. Aside from the tranquil, aquamarine space filled with soft curves and lined wall-to-wall with LED-illuminated mirrors, Ghandour herself is the studio's biggest draw. Known for her signature power flows, enchanting mantras and positive energy, Mimi leads several of the daily classes, teacher trainings and workshops. A monthly pass is $155 with a six-month commitment, or drop in for $25 per class. 278 NW 27th St
Staying healthy in the 305 requires more than frequent trips to Miami’s best gyms—especially if you’re hitting the best bars in Miami on the reg. A visit to one of the best vegetarian restaurants in Miami is a start, but you’ll want to do more than load up on veggies to really get in shape. For a holistic approach to wellness, try flexing your muscles (and relaxing your mind) with a class at one of the best yoga studios in Miami. From hatha to vinyasa, you're sure to find a style to get you sweating and feeling Zen.