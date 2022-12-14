Miami
Mimi Yoga Studio
Photograph: Courtesy Mimi Yoga Studio

The best yoga studios in Miami

Sweat, stretch, flex and pose your way to a clearer mind and a leaner bod at one of the best yoga studios in Miami.

Written by
Virginia Gil
&
Alice Hsu
Contributor
Falyn Wood
Staying healthy in the 305 requires more than frequent trips to Miami’s best gyms—especially if you’re hitting the best bars in Miami on the reg. A visit to one of the best vegetarian restaurants in Miami is a start, but you’ll want to do more than load up on veggies to really get in shape. For a holistic approach to wellness, try flexing your muscles (and relaxing your mind) with a class at one of the best yoga studios in Miami. From hatha to vinyasa, you're sure to find a style to get you sweating and feeling Zen. 

Best yoga studios in Miami

Mimi Yoga Studio
Photograph: Courtesy Mimi Yoga Studio

1. Mimi Yoga Studio

Without a doubt the most gorgeous studio on this list, Mimi is the first brick-and-mortar hot yoga studio from lifestyle and yoga entrepreneur and certified yoga teacher, Mimi Ghandour. Aside from the tranquil, aquamarine space filled with soft curves and lined wall-to-wall with LED-illuminated mirrors, Ghandour herself is the studio's biggest draw. Known for her signature power flows, enchanting mantras and positive energy, Mimi leads several of the daily classes, teacher trainings and workshops. A monthly pass is $155 with a six-month commitment, or drop in for $25 per class. 278 NW 27th St

Read more
Bikram Hot Yoga 305
Photograph: Shutterstock

2. Bikram Hot Yoga 305

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Things to do
  • Classes and workshops
  • South Miami
Despite its hidden location in South Miami (think body shops and warehouse spaces), Bikram Hot Yoga has amassed quite the following since opening in 2014. Classes follow the traditional Bikram practice: a series of 26 different poses done over 90 minutes in a room that's been heated to 105°F (!!). Owner and lead instructor Carolina Villalba is partly why students brave the extreme conditions to sweat it out—she's fun, energetic and will make you forget just how hot it really is. The studio also serves as a pop-up training center for other disciplines and fitness instructors, including the likes of celebrity fitspo queen Tracy Anderson. 
Read review
Exhale Miami
Photograph: Shutterstock

3. Exhale Miami

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Shopping
  • Cosmetics
  • Downtown

For yoga in the clouds, head to the 16th floor of EPIC Hotel on the Miami River. Exhale is part yoga and barre studio, part full-fledged spa. For an off-beat take on the meditative practice, check out a "Power Flow" class, which infuses hip-hop, rock, reggae or any other music you like to down dog to.

Read review
Om Movement
Photograph: Courtesy Yelp/Om Movement

4. Om Movement

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Things to do
  • Classes and workshops
  • Coconut Grove

After years of operating as a nightclub and laser tag facility (yes, laser tag was a thing here), one of Coconut Grove's largest commercial spaces found its footing as a wellness center: vegetarian restaurant Choices Cafe on the first floor and ultramodern yoga studio Om Movement on the second. Classes at Om focus on strength (physical and mental) as well as flexibility and general well-being. No equipment? No problem; towels, mats and other necessary items are available to rent.

Read review
SOL Yoga
Photograph: Courtesy SOL Yoga

5. SOL Yoga

This soothing studio is an oasis from the chaos of Wynwood, offering a mix of vinyasa and power vinyasa-style classes. Unlike traditional hot yoga, SOL Yoga uses infrared heat to gently warm the body to help release toxins, increase circulation and burn fat. Though there is only one main practice space, it is well-appointed and dimly lit, and amenities like a marble-clad shower and curated boutique amp up the spa vibes. A drop-in class costs $25, while a 10-class package goes for $170 and a month-to-month pass will run you $160 per month with a six-month minimum. 48 NW 25th St

Read more
Miami Life Center
Photograph: Courtesy Yelp/K.M.

6. Miami Life Center

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Things to do
  • Classes and workshops
  • South Beach

This South Beach staple has been a pioneer of the local yoga movement since 2006, when husband and wife team Tim Feldmann and Kino MacGregor opened one of the neighborhood's first holistic spaces. From then on, Miami Life Center has offered a wide range of yoga classes, community workshops and training opportunities. The only downside to its super central location is the occasional street noise, but that's a small price to pay for accessibility in an area where traffic and limited parking are usually the case. 

Read review
Green Monkey
Photograph: Shutterstock

7. Green Monkey

  • Things to do
  • South Beach
  • price 3 of 4

No matter how soothing or positive the experience, your first foray into yoga can be intimidating. Green Monkey has helped curb some of that pressure with bright, modern spaces and a range of instructors, many of whom are students-cum-instructors turned on to the possibility of teaching by their experiences at Green Monkey (both at the Miami Beach location and in Coral Gables). Even with all its modernity, classes are authentic and uphold the tenements of wellness and spirituality associated with this ancient practice.

Read more
Yoga at Bayfront Park
Photograph: Shutterstock

8. Yoga at Bayfront Park

  • 3 out of 5 stars
  • Things to do
  • Downtown

Technically, it's not a yoga studio, but the classes are up to par with other local institutions. So, instead of sitting in rush-hour traffic, head over to Tina Hills Pavilion at Bayfront Park on Mondays and Wednesdays at 6pm to fill yourself with powerful ohms in the midst of the bustling city. Just because classes are free doesn't mean the instructors are going to take it easy on you—prepare to sweat, stretch and flex your muscles during a full 75-minute session.

Read review
I Am Equilibrium
Photograph: Shutterstock

9. I Am Equilibrium

  • 3 out of 5 stars
  • Things to do
  • Classes and workshops
  • Doral

Considered a holistic gym, I Am Equilibrium in Doral is a place to heal and inspire. Classes range from ab- and glute-intensive aerial sessions to breathing and stress exercises, as well as chakra classes. If you’re looking to reap the mental and spiritual benefits of yoga, opt for a sound bowl meditation class, which features the soothing vibrations of Tibetan crystal singing bowls.  

Read review

Find more ways to work up a sweat in Miami

