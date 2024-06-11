III Points just dropped its main 2024 festival lineup

We’re about four months ouf from the 2024 edition of III Points, Miami’s massive, late-night music festival for more underground sounds, and today the team has dropped the main lineup for the eleventh edition.

Taking place at the Mana Wynwood Convention Center on October 18 and 19, III Points had already announced Justice, Toro y Moi and Jamie XX as three of its 2024 headliners earlier this year. Now, to get us even more hyped than we already were, the festival has added more than 50 new names to the bill.

New highlights from the 60-plus artist lineup include British trip-hop collective Massive Attack, who have not played in the city since 2010, and English electronic music duo Disclosure. Trailblazing legends George Clinton and his Parliament-Funkadelic are also among the freshly announced headliners.

Known for its eclectic lineups and boundary-pushing art and technology installations, III Points celebrated its tenth anniversary last year, standing out as a reliable festival alternative to Miami’s annual EDM bacchanal, Ultra. Unlike other festivals, III Points kicks off in the evening, running 13 hours a day and raging until 4am for two days straight.

This year’s festival spans 11 stages and genres from rap, indie rock and funk to underground dance, legacy acts and driving techno. Over the next several weeks, expect even more acts to be announced, in addition to lineups for the official satellite parties, artist and brand activations and more. In the meantime, read up on the full lineup announced so far, below.

The III Points 2024 lineup (in A-Z order):

Arca

Artemas

Aurora Halal (LIVE)

Bad Gyal

Bar Italia

Beltran

Ben UFO

Bladee

BLOND:ISH

Carlita

Channel Tres

Chasewest

Cloonee

Disclosure

Disco Lines

DJ Koze

DJ Shadow

Elderbrook

Glass Beams

Heidi Lawden

horsegiirL

Isabella Lovestory

ISOxo

Jacques Greene

Jamie xx

Joe Kay

Jonny From Space (LIVE)

Jungle

Justice

Kaytranada

KETTAMA [B2B Skin On Skin]

Lake Hills [B2B True Vine]

Layton Giordani

Maher Daniel [B2B D33]

Mall Grab

Malone

Massive Attack

Mochakk

Natural Wonder Beauty Concept

Nick Leon & Ezra Miller (LIVE A/V)

Pachanga Boys

Parliament Funkadelic feat. George Clinton

PAWSA

PinkPantheress

Player Dave

Pretty Girl

Ranger Trucco

REZZ

Rick Ross

salute

Sammy Virji

Sara Landry

Sega Bodega

Seth Troxler

Skee Mask

Skin On Skin [B2B KETTAMA]

Snow Strippers

SoFTT

Thee Sacred Souls

Tinlicker (LIVE)

Toro y Moi

True Vine [B2B Lake Hills]

Vintage Culture

Yung Lean