III Points just dropped its main 2024 festival lineup

We’re about four months ouf from the 2024 edition of III Points, Miami’s massive, late-night music festival for more underground sounds, and today the team has dropped the main lineup for the eleventh edition.
Taking place at the Mana Wynwood Convention Center on October 18 and 19, III Points had already announced Justice, Toro y Moi and Jamie XX as three of its 2024 headliners earlier this year. Now, to get us even more hyped than we already were, the festival has added more than 50 new names to the bill.
New highlights from the 60-plus artist lineup include British trip-hop collective Massive Attack, who have not played in the city since 2010, and English electronic music duo Disclosure. Trailblazing legends George Clinton and his Parliament-Funkadelic are also among the freshly announced headliners.
Known for its eclectic lineups and boundary-pushing art and technology installations, III Points celebrated its tenth anniversary last year, standing out as a reliable festival alternative to Miami’s annual EDM bacchanal, Ultra. Unlike other festivals, III Points kicks off in the evening, running 13 hours a day and raging until 4am for two days straight.
This year’s festival spans 11 stages and genres from rap, indie rock and funk to underground dance, legacy acts and driving techno. Over the next several weeks, expect even more acts to be announced, in addition to lineups for the official satellite parties, artist and brand activations and more. In the meantime, read up on the full lineup announced so far, below.
The III Points 2024 lineup (in A-Z order):
- Arca
- Artemas
- Aurora Halal (LIVE)
- Bad Gyal
- Bar Italia
- Beltran
- Ben UFO
- Bladee
- BLOND:ISH
- Carlita
- Channel Tres
- Chasewest
- Cloonee
- Disclosure
- Disco Lines
- DJ Koze
- DJ Shadow
- Elderbrook
- Glass Beams
- Heidi Lawden
- horsegiirL
- Isabella Lovestory
- ISOxo
- Jacques Greene
- Jamie xx
- Joe Kay
- Jonny From Space (LIVE)
- Jungle
- Justice
- Kaytranada
- KETTAMA [B2B Skin On Skin]
- Lake Hills [B2B True Vine]
- Layton Giordani
- Maher Daniel [B2B D33]
- Mall Grab
- Malone
- Massive Attack
- Mochakk
- Natural Wonder Beauty Concept
- Nick Leon & Ezra Miller (LIVE A/V)
- Pachanga Boys
- Parliament Funkadelic feat. George Clinton
- PAWSA
- PinkPantheress
- Player Dave
- Pretty Girl
- Ranger Trucco
- REZZ
- Rick Ross
- salute
- Sammy Virji
- Sara Landry
- Sega Bodega
- Seth Troxler
- Skee Mask
- Skin On Skin [B2B KETTAMA]
- Snow Strippers
- SoFTT
- Thee Sacred Souls
- Tinlicker (LIVE)
- Toro y Moi
- True Vine [B2B Lake Hills]
- Vintage Culture
- Yung Lean