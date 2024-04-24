III Points Miami 2024 Phase One lineup: Justice, Toro y Moi, Jamie XX and more

The massive indie-electronic music festival is gearing up for an epic eleventh year in Wynwood, Miami.

III Points just dropped an initial lineup for its 2024 festival, and we're already impressed. Returning to Mana Wynwood this October 18 and 19, the late-night, homegrown music and art festival has curated another mixed bag of artists for the follow-up to last year's sold-out 10th-anniversary edition.

French electronic duo Justice, Miami-raised rapper Rick Ross, British dance project Jungle, Swedish cloud rap innovator Yung Lean, Grammy-winning producer and longtime friend of the fest Jamie XX, Spanish singer-songwriter Bad Gyal and chillwave pioneer Toro y Moi top the bill so far, with additional lineup releases planned as the festival approaches.

Expect over 100 rising and legacy acts from across genres—everything from hip-hop, rock and electronic to left-field dance, classic house and driving techno—to grace 10 stages at III Points this year. There'll be a full lineup of satellite parties, too, with 60 more artists playing around Miami in the week before the main event. Don't worry, we're keeping track of it all here, so check back often.

Here's the full Phase One lineup from today's drop:

III Points 2024 Phase One Line-Up (A-Z order)

Arca

Bad Gyal

Cloonee

Jamie XX

Jungle

Justice

Mochakk

Pawsa

Rick Ross

Sammy Virji

Sara Landry

Toro y Moi

Yung Lean