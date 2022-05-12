It’s confirmed: Bayfront Park is Ultra Music Festival’s official home

And tickets for 2023 go on sale this Tuesday!

More than 165,000 people from 101 different countries descended upon Miami last March for the 22nd edition of Ultra Music Festival, marking the EDM music event’s triumphant return to downtown Miami.

It was a pivotal moment for the city: Ultra not only brought major artists like Kygo, David Guetta, Carl Cox and 50 Cent to Miami but it also launched Mission: Home, a sustainability program that donated 3,431 pounds of food to local homeless shelters.

The best news? Bayfront Park will be Ultra Music Festival’s official home for the next five years, following a unanimous decision made by the City of Miami Commission, the festival and the Bayfront Park Management Trust.

You might recall a disastrous 2019 edition of Ultra on Virginia Key Beach, followed by a two-year hiatus due to continuous lockdowns–all of which made its homecoming to Bayfront all that more welcomed. Now, Ultra Music Festival will be staying put through 2027.

To mark the big news, the festival is releasing a limited number of tickets this Tuesday, May 17, at 11am via ultramusicfestival.com/tickets. Trust us, these will sell out.