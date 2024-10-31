It’s official: Miami parties later than any other city in the U.S.

Remember going out in Miami before the rise of rideshare apps? Scary times, indeed. These days, we can all breathe a little easier knowing the roads are less littered with intoxicated drivers. But make no mistake: we’re still partying just as hard—and late—as ever in Miami.

In fact, a new study from Lyft and DoorDash has just confirmed that Miami parties later than any other city in the U.S. Over 25% of Lyft rides to and from Miami nightlife venues happened between the hours of 3am and 5am in the last year. Of course, Club Space reigned as Miami’s top late-night Lyft pick-up and drop-off spot.

That’s not the only fun data reported by the study. Miami also took first place as the “best city for late-night glam.” Between 9pm and 5am, nearly 8% of rides taken to Miami nightlife destinations were in higher-end Lux Lyft vehicles. In particular, one out of every seven Lyft rides to E11EVEN was a Lux ride.

When it comes to deliveries, would you guess two of Miami’s top late-night DoorDash orders were for vodka and white nail polish? (We would, lol). Honestly, with a last call of 5am at most party spots, Miami is practically built for benders. Forget the U.S.—we’d pit Miami’s penchant for late-night partying against most European cities, too.

All that said, we’re heading into another freaky Halloween weekend in Miami. If you are planning to attend a Halloween party (perhaps a late-night rave festival or a massive block party in Wynwood), be sure to figure out your rides in advance—and maybe bring your sunglasses just in case. Below, check out which other cities ranked as top cities for late-night partying in the U.S.

The best cities for late-night partying in the U.S.

1. Miami, FL

2. New York, NY

3. Las Vegas, NV

4. Paradise, NV

5. Atlanta, GA

6. Tampa, FL

7. Newark, NJ

8. New Orleans, LA

9. Orlando, FL

10. Indianapolis, IN