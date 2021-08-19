You know the scenario. It’s a couple of hours before go-time and the crew is hungry, but there’s no way you’re rolling deep at a Miami restaurant without a reservation. The solution? Grab a bite at Time Out Market Miami. It’s nicer than the fast-casual spots that’ll take you in without advanced notice, meaning you won’t look totally out of place in your club look. Then there’s the benefit of not having to split the bill with said crew—likely the most fiscally responsible move you’ll make all night. Plus, there’s something for everyone and everything is absolutely delicious, from arepas and pizza to ceviche and burgers. Think of it like an open-format menu coupled with craft cocktails that won’t blow your bottle budget for later. What’s not to love?
After soaking up some sun on Miami’s best beaches, sniffing out the city’s best Cuban sandwiches and snapping immersive art selfies in Miami’s best museums, what’s left to do at the end of another beautiful day in the Magic City? Party, obviously.
Locals know there’s so much more to this city than its 24/7 nightlife, but there’s a reason Miami’s best clubs are so famous. On any given night of the week, VIP bottle service, international DJs, sweaty dancefloors and sexy party people offer up a feast for the senses. In typical Miami fashion, most of these spots won’t hit their stride until well after midnight so take a nap, grab a cafecito and get ready for an epic night out at the best clubs in Miami.
