After soaking up some sun on Miami’s best beaches, sniffing out the city’s best Cuban sandwiches and snapping immersive art selfies in Miami’s best museums, what’s left to do at the end of another beautiful day in the Magic City? Party, obviously.

Locals know there’s so much more to this city than its 24/7 nightlife, but there’s a reason Miami’s best clubs are so famous. On any given night of the week, VIP bottle service, international DJs, sweaty dancefloors and sexy party people offer up a feast for the senses. In typical Miami fashion, most of these spots won’t hit their stride until well after midnight so take a nap, grab a cafecito and get ready for an epic night out at the best clubs in Miami.

