Matt Kuscher - Clevelander
Photograph: Courtesy Kush Hospitality

Kush Hospitality takes over the famous Clevelander South Beach

Plus, introducing the fun new sports bar, Kush at Clevelander.

Virginia Gil
Written by
Virginia Gil
Matt Kuscher has become something of a revivalist in Miami, transforming fledging restaurants and taking old haunts and turning them into something new and cool again. He’s done it in MiMo with Cafe Kush at the Selina Gold Dust, in Hialeah with Kush by Stephens and in Brickell with Tobacco Road by Kush. This summer, he’s taken his talents to South Beach as Kush Hospitality Group (KHG) recently took over the food program at the world-famous (and often infamous) Clevelander South Beach Hotel & Bar.

And talk about timing: Opened in 1938, the Clevelander will turn 80 years old next weekend. The Ocean Drive property is iconic by any measure, known for its pool bar, rooftop terrace and sun deck—all of which will serve dishes conceived by Kuscher and his team. “Clevelander is world-renowned for being a place that everyone must visit when they’re in South Beach; they come to experience our famous frozen cocktails and dance the day and night away. Now they can also enjoy a one-of-a-kind South Florida food concept. We wanted to bring something unique to the space that locals would come back to, and what better partner than Kush,” says Jessica Francos, vice president of operations for Jesta Hotels & Resorts, which owns the property.

The relationship between the two partners gets even more serious this September with the opening of Kush at Clevelander South Beach, a reimagined sports bar decked in Kush’s signature kitsch decor, featuring Miami sports memorabilia and plenty of TVs for all of your big-game watching. The bar program, created by KHG bar director, Cristina Suarez, will include classic cocktails, bespoke creations and several craft beers to choose from.

Kush at Clevelander South Beach is expected to open at 1020 Ocean Drive by September 1, just in time for the fall football season.

