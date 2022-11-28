Little River’s coolest indie print shop is popping up in South Beach for Art Basel

Preview five highly gift-able products the shop’s owners are loving right now, available at Time Out Market this week.

To be an independent printer and publisher in Miami is to set yourself adrift on the Caribbean during peak hurricane season with no life jacket or provisions. Your chances of survival are, in a word, slim.

And yet, local indie print shop and gallery space Dalé Zine has been providing a platform for Miami’s multimedia artists and designers for more than a decade. They haven’t just weathered the storm; Dalé has created their own little island where the water’s warm, the community is friendly and the views are pretty out of this world.

Considering their backgrounds in advertising and design, and their passion for propping up Miami’s creative scene, it’s not surprising that Steve Saiz (a senior art director) and Lillian Banderas (a stylist manager) founded Dalé Zine. Back in 2009, the couple created Dalé with one simple goal: to showcase this city’s independent voices in a fun, approachable environment through the “most low-key format ever,” the zine.

Typically printed in small, limited batches and with roots in punk subculture, a zine (short for "magazine") is scrappy and DIY with a distinctive point of view. At Dalé, the concept has broadened over the years to become an open cultural hub for the Miami community, with offerings ranging from all-ages zine workshops to an online radio show, pop-up events and most recently a storefront and gallery space in Little River.

This Art Basel, Time Out Market Miami has invited Dalé Zine to cross the bridge to South Beach and take over a concession stand from Tuesday, November 29 to Sunday, December 4 from noon to 7pm. Dubbed Dalé Cuizine, the pop-up will host an opening party on Tuesday from 7 to 10pm with an all-vinyl DJ set by Lagrimas de Oro, streaming live on Orchid.FM.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dale Zine™ (@dale_zine)

“We've had great opportunities, from working with Sesame Street to HBO, but we love the moments we get to make something fun together,” says the couple, who also have an exhibition booth at NADA Miami this week, among other art week activations. “For example, we had fun styling food and books for our promo for this pop-up in our living room.”

To preview the Dalé Cuizine pop-up at Time Out Market, we asked Lillian and Steve to share what they’re loving at the store right now. Whether you’re seeking a respite from the chaos of the convention center or looking to support local, independent artists this holiday season, there’s plenty to explore. Keep reading for their picks.

Illustration: Courtesy Dalé Zine

1. Ghetto Gastro Cook Book

Dalé says: "A celebration of Black culture and an indispensable cookbook, Black Power Kitchen is the first cookbook from Ghetto Gastro, a culinary collective that uses food as a platform to spark conversation about larger issues surrounding inclusion, race, access, and how food—and knowing how to cook—provides freedom and power."

Photograph: Courtesy Dalé Zine

2. Jah Mamma Hot Sauce

Dalé says: "This is everybody and their Mama's favorite hot sauce, inspired by chef Jahphet Landis' mother and the eternal bond they built through cooking. GF/VG 💛🌹🔥🇵🇦"

Photograph: Courtesy Dalé Zine

3. Le Puzz Mini Puzzles

Dalé says: "Everybody loves a mini-puzz! Small but mighty, these little guys are good to go when you’re puzzlin’ on the run. Take along on the plane, for a poolside hang or a lazy day in the park. Please keep away from droolin’ dawgs, curious cats and inquisitive toddlers. Each puzzle is 81 pieces and completed measures 9" in diameter."



Photograph: Courtesy Dalé Zine

4. The Graphic Alphabet Book Of Music - Pass The Peas



Dalé says: "This is a beautiful zine presenting A to Z musical genres, designed and illustrated by @passthepeasss all the way from Indonesia! Published by Dalé Zine® 2022 64 pages, full color."



Photograph: Courtesy Dalé Zine

5. Cocteau Twins Bumper Sticker



Dalé says: "Keep Honking? NO! Stop Honking! I'm trying to figure out what Cocteau Twins are saying! This is a bumper sticker every car needs."

