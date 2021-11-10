Furthering its mission to platform new artists and new mediums, the 20th-annual SCOPE fair introduces an experiential, multidisciplinary pavilion on the sand: The New Contemporary Presents will display large-scale installations and host musical performances, panel discussions and daily delights, such as guided meditations and morning yoga sessions. By night, the space transforms into a full nightclub with rotating DJs—because, hey, it’s South Beach. Also new this year is the ability to purchase unique and editioned NFT minted artwork VIP tickets curated from the fair’s more than 125 contemporary exhibitors. 801 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach. Nov 30–Dec 5; $40–$200.
Art Basel Miami Beach’s arrival in 2002 marked the beginning of a new era of cultural tourism in the Magic City, enjoying exponential growth over the last two decades to become the center of gravity for a whole universe of art-themed festivities each first week of December. Call it Miami Art Week, Bah-sel or the worst thing to ever happen to South Beach traffic, it’s undeniable that Art Basel has become embedded in the fabric of Miami, so much so that the namesake fair is hardly the main attraction these days. The parties and the people-watching are a huge part of the allure, but it’s all the other stuff we rely on year after year to keep us excited, inspired and showing up for more. We’re talking about the Art Basel Miami satellite fairs, and though a few have gone on hiatus since the pandemic took hold, most of the strongholds are making a triumphant return in 2021. Here’s our guide to the best Art Basel Miami satellite art fairs to check out this year.
RECOMMENDED: Your guide to Art Basel Miami Beach 2021