Art Basel Miami Beach’s arrival in 2002 marked the beginning of a new era of cultural tourism in the Magic City, enjoying exponential growth over the last two decades to become the center of gravity for a whole universe of art-themed festivities each first week of December. Call it Miami Art Week, Bah-sel or the worst thing to ever happen to South Beach traffic, it’s undeniable that Art Basel has become embedded in the fabric of Miami, so much so that the namesake fair is hardly the main attraction these days. The parties and the people-watching are a huge part of the allure, but it’s all the other stuff we rely on year after year to keep us excited, inspired and showing up for more. We’re talking about the Art Basel Miami satellite fairs, and though a few have gone on hiatus since the pandemic took hold, most of the strongholds are making a triumphant return in 2021. Here’s our guide to the best Art Basel Miami satellite art fairs to check out this year.

