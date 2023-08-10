Look inside this darling new French restaurant in Buena Vista—Miami’s first and only kosher brasserie

In a city obsessed with trends, it’s refreshing (and increasingly rare) to come across a concept that feels new. But such is the case with Ostrow Brasserie, a kosher French restaurant now open in Miami’s Buena Vista neighborhood.

If the pairing sounds unusual, that’s because it is, especially when you start to consider the challenges and deep cultural heritage of both cuisines. So what exactly does a kosher French brasserie look like? At her namesake restaurant, chef Olivia Ostrow reinterprets classic French dishes under the strict guidelines of kosher cooking: meat and dairy can’t be eaten together, and proteins like pork and shellfish are also off the table.

Photograph: Salar A - MCA

The result is lighter fare focusing on quality ingredients and French flavors rather than heavier cream-based sauces. It may seem antithetical to French cuisine, but the chef is confident that this leaner approach will appeal to everyone, regardless if they keep kosher or not.

“I am creating a type of cuisine that doesn’t exist,” says the chef, whose 30-year career spans her native France, North Carolina and a stint working with prodigious restaurateur Stephen Starr in South Beach as the Food and Beverage Director at the Savoy Hotel. “My goal is to be the first kosher restaurant in Florida to earn a Michelin.”

Photograph: Salar A - MCA

Located in charming Buena Vista, just a couple minutes north of the Design District, Ostrow is debuting its dinner menu first, with lunch and brunch to follow this fall. Expect dishes like the Lyonnaise salad with a tarragon vinaigrette; crab cakes with a truffle beet mousse; orange duck confit, and chef’s signature specialties, like the intricate lamb paupiette, a chicken scallopini stuffed with ground lamb and prunes, wrapped with bresaola and served with truffle pommes puree.

Like some other fusion concepts around town, the brasserie will also feature a crudo sushi bar mashing up French and Japanese flavors. Drinks will feature a selection of fine kosher wine, beer, Champagne and sake. Happy hours will run from 3:30 to 6pm Sunday through Thursday, offering discounted drinks and snacks and a glimpse into the open kitchen as Chef Ostrow preps for the night’s service.

Photograph: Salar A - MCA

As for the space, the 2,400 square-foot, 150-seat dining room is decked from floor to ceiling in eclectic artworks, including over 40 pieces from Chef Ostrow’s personal collection and a replica Art Nouveau mural at the restaurant’s entrance paying tribute to France’s storied past. A striking, opalescent river rock bar countertop frames the kitchen, where guests can take in the art of cooking as their meals are prepared.

When the weather cools down, head toward the back of the restaurant and past two glass doors to find Ostrow’s verdant, dog-friendly garden patio, which will be open for regular dining, private parties and events. And yes, DJs spinning an international playlist will be incorporated into the weekly programming here.

Photograph: Salar A - MCA

Ostrow Brasserie is located at 4850 NW 2nd Ave and is currently open for dinner from Sunday to Thursday. For more information, visit their website or follow Ostrow Brasserie on Instagram @ostrowbrasserie.