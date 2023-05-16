Miami International Airport is getting its first private, luxury terminal

If you've been feeling a little underwhelmed by MIA lately, you'll soon have a bougie new option for jetting to and from the Magic City—for a price, of course.

Miami International Airport, our conveniently connected yet chronically delayed transit hub, has been tapped by the exclusive private terminal service PS for expansion from its original location at LAX. Slated to open in 2025, the airport’s first private, luxury terminal for commercial flights will reside in the historic former PanAm headquarters.

PS is a first-of-its-kind, premium travel service currently expanding eastward from LAX to hubs like Atlanta and Dallas-Fort Worth. When it launches, PS MIA will offer enhanced privacy, security, efficiency and luxury amenities to members and guests in a private respite away from the chaos of one of America’s busiest airports.

The terminal will boast an elevated lounge experience, dubbed The Salon, along with Private Suites equipped with their own balconies and a landscaped courtyard for soaking in a few final moments in the Miami sun.

After relaxing at the fancy new terminal, PS MIA members and guests will be escorted through on-site TSA screening before being chauffered to their commercial flights at any of MIA’s concourses. Just like in the movies, they'll board the plane directly from the tarmac from the jet bridge stairs. Arrivals to MIA will be treated to the full experience in reverse, from tarmac pick-up through airport departure.

Other perks include complimentary cocktails, bites and chef-prepared meals (depending on your membership level), complimentary parking, spa showers and services, car washes and amenities for children and pets.

Photograph: Courtesy PS MIA

Similar to mid-century terminal rehabs like the recently completed TWA Hotel at New York's JFK Airport, PS MIA will breathe new life into Miami's former Pan American Regional Headquarters, located at Building 874 across the airfield off of 36th Street. Led by acclaimed architect and Florida preservationist Richard Heisenbottle, Art Deco details and 1960s nods will remain threaded throughout the restoration.

“We look forward to welcoming PS MIA and seeing the transformation of this historic building,” says Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “What better location to offer these wonderful world-class services than Pan Am’s former Miami headquarters, the epicenter of the aviation industry’s golden age.”

Membership pricing has yet to be announced for PS MIA, but plans for the LAX location start at $1,250 annually, with a Salon rate of $795 per person and a Private Suite rate of $4,650 for up to four travelers. Non-members can enjoy the PS experience for $995 per person (Salon) or $4,650 for up to four travelers (Private Suite).

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s report estimates that PS MIA will generate $16 million of revenue for the County during the initial 20-year lease, according to Miami Today News.