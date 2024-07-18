Miami is getting its first proper Japanese hand roll bar

You can already find them all over L.A. and New York. Soon, Miami will expand its love affair with Japanese food from omakase into a new, more accessible frontier with the opening of OMAKAI hand roll bar.

Slated to debut in Brickell on Friday, August 2, OMAKAI hand roll bar is the latest concept from the OMAKAI sushi brand, a small, Miami-based chain beloved for its approachable, high-quality sushi and omakase menus at a variety of price points.

At just under 1,000 square feet, the 27-seat counter-service spot marks Miami’s first proper hand roll bar, offering a menu focused on handcrafted rolls made with soft rice, crispy nori and fresh, meticulously sourced fish. According to the team, this will be the first of several locations to follow, including one in Downtown opening in the coming months.

Photograph: Courtesy OMAKAI hand roll bar

Similar to omakase counters around town, guests will be able to sit and watch the chefs as they prepare hand rolls and other ultra-fresh delights. Unlike those tasting menu spots, OMAKAI’s hand roll bar offers more flexibility to choose your own adventure. Select from four different set menus ranging from $15 to $34, or order specialty hand rolls, appetizers and sashimi a la carte. Drinks include beer, wine and sake.

OMAKAI hand roll bar is located at 186 SE 12th Terrace in Solaris Brickell. Beginning on August 5, the restaurant will be open for walk-ins only, seven days a week from 11:30am to 10:30pm Sunday through Thursday and to 11:30pm on Fridays and Saturdays.