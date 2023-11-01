One of the most popular hand roll bars in all of New York, KazuNori, is opening another location in Manhattan!

Photograph: Eddie Sanchez, Hungry in LA

Debuting on Thursday, November 2, at 205 Bleecker Street by Sixth Avenue in Greenwich Village, the new spot will look just like the brand’s others in Midtown East, NoMad and Union Square: slatted wood ceilings, a red oak bar with matching stools and warm wood tones all around.

The food will be the same kind of delicious as well: five different hand roll menus share space with all types of sashimi, plus beer and sake options.

Photograph: Lexi Moreland for KazuNori: The Original Hand Roll Bar

You'll get to select between a 3-, 4-, 5-, 6-hand roll set menu or "The Nozie," basically an omakase-like order featuring the best the chef has to offer on that day. A la carte options are also available, including the restaurant's signature hand rolls made with warm rice and best eaten, well, immediately upon serving.

It’s hard to believe that the very first KazuNori location opened almost a decade ago, in 2014, as one of the premiere restaurants of its kind, focusing entirely on the hand roll and managed by the same restaurant group behind other Asian food favorites, SUGARFISH and Nozawa Bar.

KazuNori is actually named after sushi chef Kazunori Nozawa who, according to an official press release, "introduced the cylindrical-style hand roll to the United States over 40 years ago."

Boy, are we (and Neil Patrick Harris!) glad he did.