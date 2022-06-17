Miami will be one of the cities to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup

It looks like Miami might be a sports city after all. Two years after hosting Super Bowl LIV and fresh off a successful Formula 1 Grand Prix, FIFA has announced Miami as one of its host cities for the 2026 World Cup. The international soccer (or fútbol, forgive us) tournament will be held throughout North America, Canada, the United States and Mexico.

Miami will be one of 16 cities to share hosting duties, with each presenting six matches. Ours will be played at Hard Rock Stadium, which was built to FIFA specifications and has already welcomed several high-profile soccer matches, including 2017's El Clásico between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona.

“Miami-Dade is the ideal community to host the 2026 World Cup. Our residents hail from every corner of the world, creating a vibrant metropolitan area unlike any other in the United States. Soccer runs through the veins of our county. After years of collaboration with partners across the region, we couldn’t be more proud to welcome FIFA to Miami-Dade,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Unlike previous World Cups, where a single country has hosted the tournament, the 2026 edition will split the matches across 16 cities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. The full list includes Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York and New Jersey, Philadelphia, the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle in the United States; Toronto and Vancouver in Canada; and Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey in Mexico.