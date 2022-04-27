Guide to F1 Miami Grand Prix 2022

From the main event and secondary happenings to how to score tickets, here's what to know about F1 Miami Grand Prix 2022

Formula 1® Miami Grand Prix is set to bring one of the most exciting racing events the city has ever seen. The F1 World Championship takes place at Hard Rock Stadium this May, spread out across three days, beginning with a practice round on Friday, a qualifying race on Saturday and the anticipated Grand Prix on Sunday. A super-smooth racing asphalt is in place at the Hard Rock Stadium campus, a beach club is giving South Beach and the rest of the Miami beaches a run for their money and a jam-packed schedule of events and performances has already been teased. For more of the things you need to know about this year’s F1 Miami Grand Prix, check out the FAQs below.

When is the F1 Miami Grand Prix?

The race takes place over three days on May 6, 7 and 8, 2022. (Yes, it also happens to be Mother’s Day weekend.)

Where is the F1 Miami Grand Prix?

Most of the events, including the race itself, is happening at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The official Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix kicks off on Thursday, May 5, with a concert by Grammy-winning singer Maluma at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida.

Is the 2022 Miami Grand Prix sold out?

Sadly, tickets are sold out on the official website but resale options are available via third-party sellers. Limited campus passes are available online now.

What food will be available at Hard Rock Stadium during F1 Miami?

F1 chose 14 local minority-owned restaurants to participate in this year’s event. You’ll find food from the following South Florida eateries over the weekend: Adams Catering (BBQ) Drinks on Me 305 (local food truck), Fryhead (gourmet seafood and chicken mobile bistro), La Vela Coffee, Lovely’s On The Go (healthy cuisine), Miami Rice (serving hibachi), Miami Slush (slushies in a range of flavors), Misfit Cupcakes (desserts and pastries), Nola Bites (Cajun and seafood), Opulent Sweets (gourmet popcorn), Reggae Beats (vegan food and healthy jerk chicken), SEED (sustainable food truck, Shuckin’ and Jivin:’ (Cajun food and southern-style home cooking), and Soulfly Kitchen (soul food).

In addition to the community-focused eateries, Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix will welcome a handful of Miami's best restaurants to participate, including Seaspice, Michael's Genuine, Casa Tua, COTE Miami and others.

What are the different viewing areas at Hard Rock Stadium?

As the official sponsor of the Miami Grand Prix, Crypto.com has set up a terrace hospitality area, featuring 360-degrees views of the track, including an exclusive observation deck at Turn 4. Level one of this space will be open to all fans attending the event.

There’s also the North Campus Fan Zone, presented by Gainbridge, that’s open to all ticketholders and has activations, art installations and a viewing deck.

While the AutoNation DRVPNK Patio will include a private viewing deck in the Hard Rock Stadium for 100 all-inclusive VIP guest experiences per day.

The Red Bull Energy Station—a custom, Miami-themed environment—will be at turn 11 of the 5.41km Miami International Autodrome.

Will there be a beach at Hard Rock Stadium?

Sort of. Hard Rock Beach Club will bring South Florida beaches to the track alongside resort-style pools, two levels of luxury cabanas and a 24,000-square-foot beach. The beach club spans turns 11, 12 and 13 and will be a major part of the attraction.