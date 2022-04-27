Miami
Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix
Photograph: Courtesy Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix

Guide to F1 Miami Grand Prix 2022

From the main event and secondary happenings to how to score tickets, here's what to know about F1 Miami Grand Prix 2022

Virginia Gil
Written by
Virginia Gil
Formula 1® Miami Grand Prix is set to bring one of the most exciting racing events the city has ever seen. The F1 World Championship takes place at Hard Rock Stadium this May, spread out across three days, beginning with a practice round on Friday, a qualifying race on Saturday and the anticipated Grand Prix on Sunday. A super-smooth racing asphalt is in place at the Hard Rock Stadium campus, a beach club is giving South Beach and the rest of the Miami beaches a run for their money and a jam-packed schedule of events and performances has already been teased. For more of the things you need to know about this year’s F1 Miami Grand Prix, check out the FAQs below. 

When is the F1 Miami Grand Prix?

The race takes place over three days on May 6, 7 and 8, 2022. (Yes, it also happens to be Mother’s Day weekend.)

Where is the F1 Miami Grand Prix?

Most of the events, including the race itself, is happening at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The official Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix kicks off on Thursday, May 5, with a concert by Grammy-winning singer Maluma at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida.

Is the 2022 Miami Grand Prix sold out?

Sadly, tickets are sold out on the official website but resale options are available via third-party sellers. Limited campus passes are available online now.

What food will be available at Hard Rock Stadium during F1 Miami?

F1 chose 14 local minority-owned restaurants to participate in this year’s event. You’ll find food from the following South Florida eateries over the weekend: Adams Catering (BBQ) Drinks on Me 305 (local food truck), Fryhead (gourmet seafood and chicken mobile bistro), La Vela Coffee, Lovely’s On The Go (healthy cuisine), Miami Rice (serving hibachi), Miami Slush (slushies in a range of flavors), Misfit Cupcakes (desserts and pastries), Nola Bites (Cajun and seafood), Opulent Sweets (gourmet popcorn), Reggae Beats (vegan food and healthy jerk chicken), SEED (sustainable food truck, Shuckin’ and Jivin:’ (Cajun food and southern-style home cooking), and Soulfly Kitchen (soul food).

In addition to the community-focused eateries, Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix will welcome a handful of Miami's best restaurants to participate, including Seaspice, Michael's Genuine, Casa TuaCOTE Miami and others.

What are the different viewing areas at Hard Rock Stadium?

As the official sponsor of the Miami Grand Prix, Crypto.com has set up a terrace hospitality area, featuring 360-degrees views of the track, including an exclusive observation deck at Turn 4. Level one of this space will be open to all fans attending the event.

There’s also the North Campus Fan Zone, presented by Gainbridge, that’s open to all ticketholders and has activations, art installations and a viewing deck.

While the AutoNation DRVPNK Patio will include a private viewing deck in the Hard Rock Stadium for 100 all-inclusive VIP guest experiences per day. 

The Red Bull Energy Station—a custom, Miami-themed environment—will be at turn 11 of the 5.41km Miami International Autodrome.

Will there be a beach at Hard Rock Stadium?

Sort of. Hard Rock Beach Club will bring South Florida beaches to the track alongside resort-style pools, two levels of luxury cabanas and a 24,000-square-foot beach. The beach club spans turns 11, 12 and 13 and will be a major part of the attraction.

Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix
Photograph: Courtesy Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix
Time Out Market Miami
F1 Miami Race Day Watch Party at Time Out Market
Photograph: Time Out

F1 Miami Race Day Watch Party at Time Out Market

  • Time Out Market
  • South Beach

Mark your calendars, the world’s fastest race is finally here, and Time Out Market is celebrating once again with another epic watch party. You'll watch the action on its 17-foot HD LED screen while enjoying food from the best homegrown Miami chefs as well as plenty of drink specials, including discounts on Heineken, Estrella, Johnnie Walker and La Fête Rosé. Capture the moment for Instagram at the replica championship podium complete with helmet props and a magnum La Fête.

Miami Grand Prix events

Miami Speed Week
Photograph: Courtesy Miami Speed Week

1. Miami Speed Week

  • Things to do
  • Downtown

The next best thing to attending the actual Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix is checking out the immersive fan experience taking place all weekend at Bayfront Park. The waterfront venue downtown gives fans a taste of the action with high-tech virtual racing simulators, Q&As with former champs, pit stop areas and, of course, a massive watch party. May 7 & 8

TAG Heuer's pop-up go-kart track at Jungle Plaza
Photograph: Robin Hill

2. TAG Heuer's pop-up go-kart track at Jungle Plaza

  • Shopping
  • Markets and fairs
  • Design District
  • price 2 of 4

The luxury watch brand partners with Oracle Red Bull Racing Team for a fun activation in the Design District. From May 3 to May 7, the neighborhood's Jungle Plaza will transform into a mini Grand Prix track with karts guests can actually race. Fans can watch from the raised stands as well as browse the brands' new timepiece collab, displayed appropriately in pop-up petrol stations. May 3–7 at various times.

CARBONE BEACH by Major Food Group
Photograph: Shutterstock

3. CARBONE BEACH by Major Food Group

Major Food Group is partnering with American Express and Resy on CARBONE BEACH, a four-night supper club on the sand. The thoughtfully planned evening includes a cocktail hour, a seated dinner prepared by chef Mario Carbone himself and surprise performances—all to celebrate Formula 1's first time in the 305. May 5–8

FTX Off the Grid
Photograph: Courtesy FTX Off the Grid

4. FTX Off the Grid

To celebrate Miami's first foray into F1, Crypto exchange FTX will activate nearly three full city blocks along Miami Beach with culture, cars, concerts and more. Free to the public during the day, the massive, 165,000 square-foot build-out transforms into an Electric Beach-themed music venue by night, with ticketed performances curated by the folks from Club Space and III Points, including headliners Disclosure, Kaytranada and Jamie XX. Kicking off each day of the weekend-long event, streets will be closed down for F1 cars to race up and down Ocean Drive on both Saturday and Sunday. May 6–8

Racing Fan Fest
Photograph: Courtesy SWARM

5. Racing Fan Fest

The Wynwood Marketplace serves as ground zero for racing fans looking to get in on the action without spending a dime. The free, four-day event provides daily entertainment, family-friendly activations, food and drink for purchase and more. We're sure it's going to be a packed house, so plan accordingly. May 5–8

Miami Race Nights at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach
Photograph: Courtesy Fontainebleau Miami Beach

6. Miami Race Nights at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach

  • Hotels
  • Spa hotels
  • Miami Beach
  • price 4 of 4

Fontainebleau Miami Beach partners with UnKommon events to host a three-day poolside party, featuring some of the world's hottest DJs: On Friday, catch Claptone, Meduza and Vintage Culture with an opening set by Korolova; Satuday brings Calvin Harris with DJ Ruckus and Plastik Funk; and closing it out on Sunday is David Guetta with Loud Luxury and Morten. All shows are ticketed and run from 8pm to 1am nightly. May 6–8; tickets at bleaulive.com

Mercedes-AMG Experience Center
Photograph: Courtesy Mercedes-AMG Experience/Yaselsax

7. Mercedes-AMG Experience Center

Mercedes Benz brings a curated experience for car enthusiasts to the Miami Design District. Fans of the brand will get to a range of vehicles, including a replica model of last year’s Mercedes-AMG Formula 1 W12 E Performance car and a concept Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV that's totally emissions-free. The space is open daily to the public. Through May 22 noon–8pm; 95 NE 40th St.

Miami Speedshop at 1111 Lincoln Road
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Chris Goldberg

9. Miami Speedshop at 1111 Lincoln Road

  • Things to do
  • Event spaces
  • South Beach

The Formula 1 McLaren Racing team takes over the 7th floor of South Beach's iconic 1111 Lincoln Road garage during race weekend. The popup shop comprises a McLaren merchandise boutique, Shadow Studio simulation racing, a viewing area for F1 watch parties and an array of McLaren F1 and INDYCAR race cars and McLaren GT supercars on display. Tickets are complimentary and available first-come, first served. May 6–8 10am–5pm; tickets via eventbrite.com.

MetaFans Big Race Pre-Party at Grail Sports Bar
Photograph: Courtesy Grails Sports Bar

10. MetaFans Big Race Pre-Party at Grail Sports Bar

  • Bars
  • Sports Bars
  • Midtown
  • price 2 of 4

The Wynwood sports bar teams up with MetaFans, a sports-focused NFT community, to host a very tech-forward pre-race party. With the purchase of a ticket, guests will have access to an NFT gallery, custom sneaker art and live art show by StompingGroundCustoms, and VR experiences (including a VR racing simulator, and headsets for VR sports games, Star Wars quest and a Google Maps journey), plus light bites and drinks. Should you feel inclined to buy an NFT at the event, you'll be entered to win a ticket to MetaFans' F1 Main Race House Suite on Sunday. May 6, 9pm–1am; $150 tickets via eventbrite.com.

11. Red Bull Guest House at Faena Hotel Miami Beach

Red Bull curates a weekend of music, art and entertainment at the Faena Hotel Miami Beach. From May 6 through May 8, expect poolside performances by artists and DJs such as Arca, Channel Tres and Richie Hell, art installations by Orly Anan, beach yoga by Club Space, appearances by Red Bull athletes Zon Wright and Leticia Bufoni, and so much more. If you're not lucky enough to land an invitation (tickets won't be sold for this event), follow along via @RedBullUSA and #REDBULLGUESTHOUSE. May 6–8 at various times

