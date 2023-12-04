Miami’s Spotify Unwrapped is exactly what you’d expect it to be

Have we reached peak Wrapped yet? Not yet, but probably soon. Spotify unveiled its 2023 Wrapped campaign and this year, they geo mapped the top listens of major cities around the world. While the rest of the country was going crazy for Morgan Wallen and Luke Bryan, surprise, surprise, Miami had its party playlist down on lock with Latino on Latino on LATINO jams.

Unsurprisingly, we LOVE Latino music. Out of Miami’s Top 20 most-streamed songs, 15 songs are by Latino artists. When it comes to the specific genres of Latino music we stream the most, we like to keep the vibras high. Our top five Latin genres of 2023 include Urban Latino, Trap Latino, Reggaeton, Latino pop and finally Reggaeton Colombiano. And as for our most listened to artist? Benito, baby! Bad Bunny was the most listened to artist in Miami in 2023, followed by KAROL G and Feid.

KAROL G and Shakira’s “TQG” was the most listened to song in Miami of 2023. “Yandel 150” by Yandel and Feid came in at #3 and “Ella Baila Sola” by Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma came in at #5 (which speaks to a bigger trend: keep an eye out for Música Mexicana in 2024).

It wasn’t all perreo jams, though. We got into our feelings, too! SZA’s “Kill Bill” was the second most listened to song and Miley Cyrus’s “Flowers” came in at #4. Other Latin songs we loved this year included “Hey Mor” by Ozuna and Feid and Bad Bunny’s “Me Porto Bonito” with Chencho Corleone.

Bueno, now that you know – see if your faves are playing this winter with our guide to Miami’s best winter concerts.