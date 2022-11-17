Nine must-see public art installations of Art Basel 2022

Art Basel Miami can be overwhelming for so many reasons, among them its slight air of snobbishness. The invite-only vernissages and VIP openings, the massive temporary structures filled with so many shipping containers worth of art only a handful of people can afford to buy, let alone see. But we're here to say: Screw a guest list! And exorbitant fair prices, be damned! We tend to think the best art is art that's free for everyone to enjoy. That's why despite the terrible traffic and general hysteria surrounding Art Basel, all of the priceless public artworks, art awareness and accessibility that it generates each first week in December is one of the many reasons we look forward to Miami Art Week year after year. Here are our picks for the coolest art installations to check out during Art Basel 2022.

Photograph: Courtesy The Betsy

1. No Vacancy, Miami Beach

This juried art competition presented by the City of Miami Beach and the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority platforms local artists and invites the public to experience Miami Beach’s famed hotels as fleeting art destinations in their own right. Now in its third and biggest year, No Vacancy has tapped 12 artists to create site-specific works across 12 iconic Miami Beach hotels like The Avalon, The Betsy, Faena and Fontainebleau. Miami creators including Brookhart Jonquil, Justin Long, Jessy Nite and Antonia Wright each received a stipend of $10,000 to realize their project at the participating hotel locations. Installations will be on view from November 17 through December 8, when the winner will be announced. Various locations

Photograph: Barry Fellman Miss Toto in performance (2018)

2. The Miami Creative Movement

This public group exhibition in the heart of Wynwood brings together local contemporary artists who have been pivotal to Miami's rapidly evolving cultural landscape. Curated by Barry Fellman, The Miami Creative Movement show launches in tandem with Fellman's new photography book, Miami Creative: A Decade of Transformation, which chronicles the recent renaissance in Miami’s art scene with more than 200 of Fellman's photographs, essays by Alberto Ibargüen (President/CEO of the Knight Foundation) and Jordan Levin (arts writer), and contributions by Dr. Carol Damian (art historian). During Art Week, the public is invited to open house events to view the works and meet the artists on-site at the Center for Visual Communication. 541 NW 27th St; Nov 30–Dec 1, 3–6pm; Reserve in advance

Rendering: Courtesy the artist Rock | Roll by Germane Barnes

3. Rock | Roll by Germane Barnes

The Design District has awarded its 2022 Annual Design Commission to Miami-based architect and designer Germane Barnes. Rock | Roll is a multifaceted installation that draws on the vibrancy of Miami Carnival to honor the BIPOC communities that contribute to Miami’s polyethnic culture. Explore the neighborhood to discover and interact with a series of massive, whimsical capsules that rock back and forth when activated by users; hundreds of windchimes evoking the sounds of soca music hung up in the trees; and a free-floating dome suspended overhead and animated by light and sound, which will serve as an anchor to a communal and lively commission. Various locations Photograph: Courtesy the artist and Faena Art Watercolor rendering of Morning Glory by Paula de Solminihac at Faena Beach

4. Morning Glory by Paula de Solminihac

Composed of wooden decks resembling the flowers and leaves of the Beach Morning Glory plant, Morning Glory at Faena Beach invites endless interaction and play for all. Ability-inclusive interactions include touching, playing, resting, watching, listening and exploring the site-specific installation, which was the 2022 winner of the Faena Prize for the Arts. At night, when the beach is closed to the public, Morning Glory will become illuminated for a totally different sensory experience. Created in collaboration with architect Vicente Donoso, the installation takes the form of the Beach Morning Glory, a traveling evergreen vine that is nearly omnipresent throughout the beaches of Florida as well as the entire world thanks to its floating, seawater-resistant seeds. Once embedded onto a beach, this plant prevents sand dunes from moving against strong winds and eventually becomes the humus soil that gives rise to other organisms. 3201 Collins Ave, Miami Beach; Nov 29–Dec 4

Photograph: Shutterstock

5. The Gateway: A Web3 Metropolis