NYC’s mega Italian food hall Eataly is opening in Miami

In today’s edition of ways New York is taking over Miami, we have some very exciting news to share with you: We’re getting an Eataly!

The Italian mega market, which first opened in NYC’s Flatiron neighborhood before expanding to cities across the U.S. and all over the world, is opening its first Florida location, reports the Miami New Times.

According to the website, which scooped the news on The Paul Castronovo Show that aired yesterday, partner Joe Bastianich confirmed: “he would be bringing Eataly to [Miami].” He didn't provide additional information, including where or when it would open, only to leave us hanging with, "I can't say yet, but it's coming." Bastianich did share he’s planning to open an outpost of his award-winning Los Angeles restaurant Osteria Mozza in Miami, but wouldn’t say when.

Miami needs another food hall like it needs another tropical storm, but an outpost of the famous Eataly is still something to look forward to, especially for our transplants.