The best food halls in Miami for people who love variety
Indecisive eaters, Miami’s best food halls have a ton of delicious options to leave you full and happy.
Does anyone remember three years ago when there were zero food halls in Miami and now suddenly we have many? That’s Miami for you: when we like something, we really like something—just look at all the omakase restaurants in Miami that seemingly sprouted overnight. Food halls are a welcome explosion, giving us a place where we can sample some of Miami’s best Cuban sandwiches, the best Chinese food in Miami and polish off an ice cream cone all in a matter of minutes. Normally that sort of dining would require teleporting, which we haven’t quite figured out yet. Here at Time Out, we know a thing or two about food halls: we curated our own food-and-culture destination in South Beach, Time Out Market Miami. Below, you’ll find a little bit more on ours plus a few more great spots for communal dining throughout the city.
Best of the city under one roof
Time Out Market Miami
By now we’re sure you know about our sprawling food-and-culture destination in South Beach. It’s a place to eat delicious food, drink craft cocktails, hang out with friends and experience cool programming. It’s everything you love about Time Out Miami’s delicious food coverage under one roof. It’s our job to eat our way around this city, so we knew just who to call to come be a part of our Market: Kush, Azucar, Bachour, Pho Mo and the list goes on. Plus, Time Out is doubling down on happy hour all summer long with daily drink specials from 4 to 7pm and again on Fridays and Saturdays from 9 to 11pm.
Food halls in Miami
1. The Citadel
Part food hall, part rooftop bar, part multi-purpose event space for pop-up shops and community activations, The Citadel injects new life into Miami’s Little River Business District with its eclectic design and a curated selection of local eateries. Pop over for a perfect iced matcha latte and almond croissant from Vice City Bean, snack on jerk chicken from Caribbean spot Manjay or swing by for a full Laotian meal from Lil’ Laos. The rooftop provides a fun happy hour vibe and all of the food available downstairs can be ordered and enjoyed up to as well.
2. Casa Tua Cucina
This fast-casual spinoff of the Miami Beach Italian stunner Casa Tua has been jam-packed from day one. Here, somewhat hidden inside the Brickell City Centre’s Saks Fifth Avenue store, nearly a dozen different food stations serve pasta, pizza, charcuterie, salad and more.
3. MIA Market
This Design District food hall is a great lunch spot between shopping sprees or scoping out the dynamic neighborhood’s outdoor installations. It’s not as fussy as most of the places in the area but it’s modern and comfortable and packs in food from just about everywhere in the world. Go for pasta, sushi (one of the best omakase in Miami is inside MIA), Vietnamese, Israeli and more. There’s ample indoor seating as well as outdoor tables idea for people-watching in Palm Court while you dine.
4. 1-800-Lucky
This Wynwood Asian concept is more of a boutique food hall, with seven different vendors specializing in Asian cuisine ranging from Philipino food and sushi to dim sum and ramen. At night, eaters give way to drinkers who take to the back patio for a bit of calorie-burning on the dance floor. The food is great and eclectic but the dessert—the famous Taiyaki fish cone—is mandatory.
5. Oasis Wynwood
Oasis is a massive outdoor courtyard where you’ll find a commanding Tower Bar, a stage and six shipping containers doling out some of the best fast-casual bites in Wynwood. You’ll find Prince Street Pizza, serving up square pies, and sandwich shop Alidoro—both from New York City. As for local restaurants, there’s Buya Dumplings + Bun, a spinoff of Buya Izakaya just up the road; Chikin, from chefs Michael Lewis, Steven Haigh and Lizzy Maynes (formerly of Kyu); Los Buenos from the folks behind Coyo Taco; and an outpost of Mr. Mandolin. Oasis shares space with Spotify so expect its outdoor stage to light up with big-name artists every weekend.
6. The Lincoln Eatery
Whether it’s for a quick bite on a shopping trip down Lincoln Road or for a tasty, affordable lunch in the pricey area, the Lincoln Eatery has folks covered. The long, rectangular space floods natural light so you never feel cramped making your way around the multiple eateries. There are salads, sandwiches, ice cream, coffee and just about anything else you might want to snack on. Afterward, grab a drink at Miami’s Vice, a bar that pays homage to the city’s infamous ’80s history, or the Sky Yard, Lincoln Eatery’s rooftop bar overlooking South Beach.
7. Yumbrella Food Hall
Named for Miami’s first food hall that opened back in the 1970s, the new Yumbrella follows in the same tradition as a full-service collective eatery with cuisines from around the world. Steve Simon, whose family ran several stalls in the original food court, owns the 6,500-square-foot space inside Sunset Place, where folks can dine on grilled cheese, Hawaiian street food and sweet buns (from newcomer Sequoia).
8. Luna Park
Formerly La Centrale, Brickell City Centre’s sprawling, three-story food hall finds itself under new ownership but the bones remain the same. Luna Park is made up of a market, restaurant and several bars all specializing in Italian cuisine. The downstairs area is more casual with grab-and-go pizzas and sandwiches, as well as dried pasta, sauce and other grocery items. The second floor is where you’ll find the restaurants and a large center bar, where you’ll want to settle in for an Aperol spritz while you wait to be seated.
9. Treats at Aventura Mall
Forget every cliche about the mall food court. Over at the popular Aventura Mall, they’ve blended that antiquated notion with their very own spin on a food hall with vendors such as Shake Shack, Jrk!, Chicken Guy and more. The food is great, affordable and the parking is free. Aventura Mall is huge with hundreds of stores to shop so even if you’re not hungry when you get there, you will by the time you leave.
