The best food halls in Miami for people who love variety

Does anyone remember three years ago when there were zero food halls in Miami and now suddenly we have many? That’s Miami for you: when we like something, we really like something—just look at all the omakase restaurants in Miami that seemingly sprouted overnight. Food halls are a welcome explosion, giving us a place where we can sample some of Miami’s best Cuban sandwiches, the best Chinese food in Miami and polish off an ice cream cone all in a matter of minutes. Normally that sort of dining would require teleporting, which we haven’t quite figured out yet. Here at Time Out, we know a thing or two about food halls: we curated our own food-and-culture destination in South Beach, Time Out Market Miami. Below, you’ll find a little bit more on ours plus a few more great spots for communal dining throughout the city.