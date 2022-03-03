One of South Beach’s most popular sandwich shops just reopened in a new spot

For a long time, people in South Beach and the surrounding areas thought of only one place at lunchtime: Necessary Purveyor. The artisanal sandwich shop has been synonymous with simple, flavorful creations since its inception. And, starting this month, it’s making a new home at Time Out Market Miami.



Owned and operated by Tyler Dabestani—a long-time hospitality vet who’s worked with major restaurants such as Hakkasan—Necessary Purveyor takes the humble lunch classic to new heights with thoughtfully sourced ingredients and inventive combinations. Most of what you’ll find at the shop is southern-inspired, originating in the Carolinas, Georgia and Florida, and the bread is baked daily by Baton Bakery. “Bread is king and [having Baton] has helped us tremendously,” says Dabestani.

Photograph: Courtesy Necessary Purveyor

The filling is also very important and Necessary Purveyor doesn’t skimp in that department. Take the veggie-packed Green Forager, a perennial favorite that stacks feta, cucumbers, watermelon and watercress inside freshly baked focaccia for a satisfying bite. There’s also the turkey avo, a refined take on the turkey sandwich, featuring cheddar cheese, clover sprouts, dill pickles, avocado, lettuce, tomato and housemade chipotle aioli.



At Time Out Market Miami, Necessary Purveyor plans to expand into seafood sandwiches and hearty fillings that make for a satisfying dinner. Folks can expect po’ boys, cheesesteaks and more to grace the shop’s specials menu, plus a few breakfast-y items slated for brunch.

You really can’t go wrong with anything on the eclectic menu, but just don’t get too attached—sandwiches change often to reflect what’s in season and Dabestani’s latest, tasty inspiration. “We like to change our menu quite frequently, dropping one or two [sandwiches] and coming up with new ones,” says Dabestani. “Don’t expect to find what you see today in a couple of days. If we can’t source an ingredient, we’re doing something else—bam!”

Necessary Purveyor opens at noon on March 4 at Time Out Market Miami.