Our favorite pandemic pop-up finally has a permanent home

We've got your first look at the new Sunny's in Little River, from the award-winning Jaguar Sun team.

Pandemic what? It feels like lifetimes ago when we sat under the banyan tree at Lot 6 in Little River, awaiting our Parker House rolls, oysters and martinis in the warm, reassuring open air. Those were the evenings we were allowed to set aside our worries and commune with friends and loved ones over delicious food, gleefully ordering another round of Green Ghouls from the friendliest servers—even when their smiles were covered with masks.

It was strange, fraught times, but Sunny’s Steakhouse was an especially bright glimmer during its tenure as a pop-up. A product of the award-winning Jaguar Sun team when that small, indoor-only space was forced to shut down, Sunny’s was an instant hit, beckoning the masses to a quiet, industrial side street to partake in perfectly done cuts of meat, beautifully dressed salads and surprisingly delicious desserts (remember that foie gras-topped mousse?).

Photograph: Cleveland Jennings

After a couple of successful seasons operating on the weekends—earning fervent fans and well-deserved accolades along the way—Sunny’s closed for renovations in May of 2022. And now there’s finally a reopening on the horizon. Slated to make its Little River homecoming this fall at the original Lot 6 location, Sunny’s will return with a new look, much-appreciated air conditioning and regular service throughout the week.

Rendering: Courtesy Sunny's

As before, the Sunny’s food menu will offer raw bar selections, wood-fired proteins and steakhouse classics, with the addition of hand-made pastas. For drinks, expect a substantial wine list spanning the traditional to the more adventurous and obscure, plus classic and house cocktails, a pick-your-path martini menu and a robust zero-proof drinks selection.

Rendering: Courtesy Sunny's

The restaurant, built into an abandoned roofing factory, is centered around a massive banyan tree growing through its brick courtyard. The design of Sunny’s is a modern interpretation of the white table-clothed steakhouse, with 220 seats across the light-filled indoor and outdoor dining space, private dining room and two bars. Follow along @sunnysmia.