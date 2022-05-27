Miami
Timeout

Jaguar Sun
Photograph: Michael Pisarri

Jaguar Sun returns to downtown Miami—let the carb-loading begin

Our favorite pasta and Parker House rolls are back.

Virginia Gil
Written by
Virginia Gil
Miami seasons don’t follow the same schedule as in other cities. We go outside in the wintertime, taking advantage of temperate weather to enjoy the parks and beaches, and stay the hell inside in the summer, when it’s hot, humid and rainy. The same goes for our diets. We’re hunkering down with lots of wine and snacks at our summer hurricane parties and, this year, leaving the house only to carb-load at the best: Jaguar Sun.

Jaguar Sun
Photograph: Michael Pisarri

After spending the winter and spring as its outdoor alter ego, Sunny’s Steakhouse, in Little River, and welcoming Spanish pop-up Gilda, the beloved downtown restaurant returns to its original location with its full menu of fan-favorite dishes. Chef Carey Hynes gained a following for a string of best-selling items that Miami crowds were sorely missing, including Parker House rolls, bucatini pasta with aged parmesan cheese and a spicy rigatoni that blends pork and Benton’s bacon sugo. As of June 1, they’re all back alongside new menu items and seasonal crudos Hynes plans to introduce.

And if pasta isn’t your thing (we’re only judging you a little), Jaguar Sun offers daily happy hour (5–7pm), featuring $10 classic cocktails and $1 oysters, which, in Miami, are always in season.

