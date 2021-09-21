Miami
The Pool Hall at Red Rooster Overtown
Photograph: Courtesy Red Rooster Overtown

Overtown Miami is getting a hip new lounge and speakeasy bar

Red Rooster Overtown’s the Pool Hall debuts this week!

https://d32dbz94xv1iru.cloudfront.net/customer_photos/b2956832-bd66-4a07-9b4e-a143c6156768.jpg
Written by
Virginia Gil
Overtown’s storied past as a gathering place for some of the country’s top stars is well documented. Sadly, few—if any—of its most lauded venues still exist. That is, until this Saturday, September 25, when chef Marcus Samuelsson’s Red Rooster Overtown revives Clyde Killens’ iconic Pool Hall as a reimagined speakeasy and lounge right in its original location.

Accessed through the restaurant’s Creamery, the second-floor nightlife space pays homage to Overtown’s golden age of entertainment when the likes of Ella Fitzgerald, Sam Cooke and Aretha Franklin all performed and spent time in the neighborhood. Top-rated DJs and live bands are expected as part of the Pool Hall’s scheduled programming and events.

The Pool Hall at Red Rooster Overtown
Photograph: Red Rooster Overtown

Bottle service will be available (because Miami) as well as a fully stocked bar slinging tasty concoctions like the Strawberry Acres made with E11even Vodka and the Sunshine State of Mind spiked with tequila and Chinola passion fruit liqueur.

Red Rooster’s executive chef Tristen Epps proffers a selection of Southern-style light bites, including cornbread madeleines with spicy honey butter, chicken and caviar chips and hot honey rooster nuggets. In order words, just the kinds of things you want to eat while drinking and dancing the night away.

The Pool Hall at Red Rooster Overtown
Photograph: Courtesy Red Rooster Overtown

