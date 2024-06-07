QP Tapas and the Lost Boy crew just opened a new spot in Miami Beach

The long-awaited latest project from Lost Boy & Co. finally opens tonight in South Beach. Located at 1710 Alton Road in Miami Beach, Brother’s Keeper brands itself as a neighborhood spot with “low-brow beer, high-brow cocktails and off-beat bites” cooked up by the acclaimed QP Tapas team, chefs Josh Elliott and Ellie Groden.

Just around the corner from Joliet, Lost Boy's Cajun-inspired spot that closed suddenly in April, Brother’s Keeper has a distinctly Old Florida feel, full of lovably eccentric design details like jai alai cesta baskets, glass blocks and a 25-foot neon-backlit saltwater aquarium lining the wall behind the bar.

"We're blending the past with the present in our unique way,” says Randy Alonso, co-founder and Creative Director of the Lost Boy & Co. hospitality brand. “This is the place you go to cross paths with a mystic, fall in love with a friend, buy a drink for a stranger and find good company, most of the time.”

Photograph: Alex Markow Brother's Keeper

According to Alonso's Lost Boy counterpart Chris Hudnall, guests can expect the "unstoppable energy and charisma of the 80s, combined seamlessly with the laid-back meets high-standards vibe of Miami Beach today." Think darts, Magic 8-Balls and a relaxed, rock-and-roll vibe. At just over 1,300 square feet, the intimate spot boasts a powerhouse marriage of food and beverage offerings from two of Miami's most acclaimed hospitality players.

On the drinks side, the Lost Boy crew has created a beverage program of modern-day classics, small-production wines and “easy drinking” beer, plus reimagined martinis with "culinary-driven recipes," like the Bread Service Martini served with a bite of Brioche, vodka or gin, sea salt and olive oil.

Photograph: Alex Markow Brother's Keeper

For their part, the QP Tapas team devised a food menu of simple, snacky bites with elevated streaks, like the Tuna Poke Nachos made with ginger sofrito, kimchi aioli, grilled pineapple and crispy onion furikake served over fried wonton chips. Of course, there are the requisite raw bar selections, plus quirky Florida Man faves like Chicken Fried Gator & Fried Dill Pickles served with buffalo sauce or house Cajun spices. Keeping it local, the dessert menu includes a Fireman Derek’s Key Lime Pie Milkshake with the option to make it boozy.

Brother’s Keeper opens in South Beach on Friday, June 7 at 5pm. Hours of operation are Wednesday through Sunday from 5pm to late. Special programming includes daily happy hour from 5 to 7pm and live DJ sets on Friday and Saturday beginning at 10pm. For more information, call 786-882-3528 or follow Brother’s Keeper on Instagram at @brotherskeeperbar.