Revealed: The best nude beach in the world is in Miami, new study finds

Not only is Haulover Park among the best places to meet singles in Miami, but the picturesque beach with a famed clothing-optional section was just ranked the number-one nude beach in the world.

That’s according to the U.K.-based lingerie and swim brand Pour Moi, whose experts crunched the numbers on the most well-known beaches around the world where nude sunbathing is permitted.

The world’s top 100 nude beaches were ranked based on an index score that took into account the number of Google reviews and average Google review scores. The number of annual Google searches per year for the term “nude beach” was cross-referenced with the population size of each country to come up with the shortlist.

So, why Haulover? Aside from nearly 500 Google reviews raving about its beauty, accessibility, amenities and frequent patrols that weed out any “creeps,” this nearly half-mile-long stretch of sand draws as many as 7,000 visitors in a single day, according to the park’s website. Though Haulover Nude Beach comprises a small portion of the larger Haulover Beach Park, up to 85% of sunbathers head straight to the nude beach area—so you know this study’s onto something.

As for the rest of the list, Praia de Tambaba (João Pessoa, Brazil); Red Beach (Santorini, Greece); Patara Beach (Patara, Turkey), and Playa de Los Muertos (Almería, Spain) round out the top five. In the U.S., San Francisco’s Baker Beach (No. 16), Florida’s Playalinda Beach (No. 20), New Jersey’s Gunnison Beach (No. 21), Texas’ Hippie Hollow (No. 25) and Maui’s Little Beach (No. 28) made the list’s top 30.

Do you dare to bare all at the beach this summer? Peruse the full list of the world’s best nude beaches and prepare to banish those tan lines, baby.