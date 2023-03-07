Haulover’s your spot if you’re looking for a public beach with plenty of parking options and, well, beach options. The first part of the beach is dog-friendly, so if you have a four-legged friend and are looking to fulfill your rom-com meet-cute fantasy, it might be the place. And if you dare to go bare, venture north of lifeguard station #12, and you’ll find the nude-friendly section of the beach, where you can get your cheeks sandy and pick up a few digits from fellow naturalists.
There are plenty of singles in Miami, and we’re not talking about the one’s thrown around at E11EVEN. If there’s one thing this city is known for (well, two), it’s the hot temperatures and the even hotter people. But where does one start when it comes to finding them, the elusive single ones? Unfortunately, there’s no Google Maps to mentally prepare you for dating in Miami. But if you’re on the prowl for Mr. or Ms. Right (or Right Now), we’ve got 12 places perfect for dipping your toe into the dating pool in Miami—and, we promise, none of them involve a dating app.