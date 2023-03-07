Miami
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Dating - couples
Photograph: Unsplash/Hernan Lopes

Where to meet singles in Miami when you just can't swipe left anymore

Dating in Miami got your finger cramped? Peruse our tips for the best IRL spots to meet singles, from bars to beaches.

Tyler Bradley
Written by
Tyler Bradley
Advertising

There are plenty of singles in Miami, and we’re not talking about the one’s thrown around at E11EVEN. If there’s one thing this city is known for (well, two), it’s the hot temperatures and the even hotter people. But where does one start when it comes to finding them, the elusive single ones? Unfortunately, there’s no Google Maps to mentally prepare you for dating in Miami. But if you’re on the prowl for Mr. or Ms. Right (or Right Now), we’ve got 12 places perfect for dipping your toe into the dating pool in Miami—and, we promise, none of them involve a dating app.

Where to meet singles in Miami

Haulover Beach
Photograph: Shutterstock

1. Haulover Beach

  • Things to do
  • Play spaces
  • Miami

Haulover’s your spot if you’re looking for a public beach with plenty of parking options and, well, beach options. The first part of the beach is dog-friendly, so if you have a four-legged friend and are looking to fulfill your rom-com meet-cute fantasy, it might be the place. And if you dare to go bare, venture north of lifeguard station #12, and you’ll find the nude-friendly section of the beach, where you can get your cheeks sandy and pick up a few digits from fellow naturalists.

Read more
Understory
Photograph: Courtesy Understory

2. Understory

  • Nightlife
  • Alternative nightlife
  • Little River

One of Little River’s latest additions is a great spot to find someone who’s into music and wants to be ~*cultured*~. They host jazz nights and figure-drawing classes. Plus, there are plenty of food and drink options to satiate even the foodiest foodies. With its wide range of events and happenings, finding the natural wine drinker of your dreams may not be so far-fetched. And if not, maybe you’ll run into Joe Jonas, at least.

Read more
Advertising
Coconut Grove Farmers’ Market
Photograph: Shutterstock/Peter Bernik

3. Coconut Grove Farmers’ Market

  • Shopping
  • Markets and fairs
  • West Coconut Grove
  • price 2 of 4

Do you have copious cookbooks on your counter that you still need to crack open? Now’s the time to dust them off and use them to find the sous chef of your dreams. Hitting up the Farmers Market in Coconut Grove on a Saturday may open the chance of finding love or a first date. And the worst case? If the single-ness doesn’t subside, you at least added some fresh produce to your life.

Read more
Advertising
Lagniappe
Photograph: Courtesy Lagniappe

5. Lagniappe

  • Bars
  • Wineries
  • Midtown
  • price 1 of 4

Love it or hate it, Lagniappe isn’t going anywhere, and there’s plenty of reason for that—it’s a Miami institution at this point. Yes, it’s the quintessential first-date spot, but it’s also the place for birthdays, friend gatherings, and breakups. So, grab a bottle of liquid courage and a bucket of ice; you never know when one table’s party may become a part of yours. Can you smell that? Is it love in the air or just a glorious meat and cheese plate?

Read more
The Venetian Islands
Photograph: Shutterstock

6. The Venetian Islands

The chain of islands in Biscayne Bay may be artificial, but the connections you’ve been missing could be real. A drive, walk, or bike over the islands on any day, but weekends especially, is sure to turn up a plethora of fitness-focused singles that may be looking for something more than just platonic. So double-knot those new Nikes and take a jog. Just don’t use that “Are you tired?” pickup line, please. Via the Venetian Causeway

Advertising
Standard Spa
Photograph: Courtesy @whitneyleighmorris

7. Standard Spa

  • Hotels
  • Spa hotels
  • Belle Isle
  • price 3 of 4

The Standard is more than just standard. It’s a hot spot for singles and visitors in Miami. Although they don’t offer day passes, you can book any spa service from Monday to Thursday (priced at $125+) or Friday to Sunday ($225+), to gain pool access. Single and self-caring? You never know; maybe your future partner’s doing the same. And if spas aren’t your thing, they also have plenty of fun (and sometimes free) events.

Read more
Check prices
Low Key
Photograph: Falyn Wood

8. Low Key

  • Bars
  • Little Haiti / Lemon City
  • price 2 of 4

As their IG bio says, “All the best parties start on a key,” so why not your next potential date? The chill space hosts a slew of food pop-ups, live music, markets and so much more, like gender-inclusive speed dating. So grab a frozen drink (yes, you can keep the cup) and put yourself out there. What’s the worst that could happen? A brain freeze?

Read more
Advertising
South Pointe Park
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Jared

9. South Pointe Park

  • Attractions
  • Beaches
  • South of Fifth

Look no further for love than South Pointe’s iconic sunsets. The beautiful green space at the southern tip of Miami Beach offers stunning panoramic views of the South Beach (romantic!) and the giant cruise ships going out to sea (not-so-romantic). But for real, plenty of singles are surely catching the sunset, and there’s usually some sort of music thing happening, like a drum circle. So march to the beat of your drum, or theirs, as another day in the 305 ends.

Read more
UNKNWN
Photograph: Courtesy UNKNWN

10. UNKNWN

UNKNWN, the apparel lifestyle brand and retail concept co-owned by Lebron James in the heart of Wynwood, hosts community events like pickup basketball, HIIT classes, runs, and yoga. So before you hit brunch on Saturday, check out one of their events. You never know who may be checking out your downward-facing dog. 261 NW 26th St

Read more
Advertising
OCISLY Ceramics
Photograph: Courtesy Unsplash/Maggie Markel

11. OCISLY Ceramics

If you want to live your Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore fantasy, look no further than the aptly named throwing studio in Wynwood, Of Course I Still Love You Ceramics. They offer six-week courses, full-moon classes and even music-themed wheel throwing. So, try your hand at making a new salad bowl or finding a first date. At the very least, you’ll have something to keep your hands off Tinder. 124 NE 22nd St

Read more
Raw Figs
Photograph: Courtesy Raw Figs

12. Raw Figs

*Kate Winslet voice* “Draw me like one of your French girls.” You don’t need to be a classically trained artist to enjoy Raw Figs figure drawing classes. The donation-based pop-up partners with Miami spaces like Soho House, Paradis B&B, and Understory to provide good vibes and great drawings. So, grab a friend and check it out. Who knows, maybe you’ll meet someone to write draw home about.

Read more
Show moreLoading animation

Looking for a great ladies’ night?

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

      Site map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

      The best things in life are free.

      Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!