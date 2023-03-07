There are plenty of singles in Miami, and we’re not talking about the one’s thrown around at E11EVEN. If there’s one thing this city is known for (well, two), it’s the hot temperatures and the even hotter people. But where does one start when it comes to finding them, the elusive single ones? Unfortunately, there’s no Google Maps to mentally prepare you for dating in Miami. But if you’re on the prowl for Mr. or Ms. Right (or Right Now), we’ve got 12 places perfect for dipping your toe into the dating pool in Miami—and, we promise, none of them involve a dating app.